New Orleans, LA

KTBS

No bond reduction for 4 teens in fatal carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bond reduction was denied Friday for four teenagers facing murder charges in the death of a woman whose arm was severed in a New Orleans carjacking. News outlets in New Orleans report that the bond for each of the four will remain $1 million.
