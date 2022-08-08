ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?

Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
