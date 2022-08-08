Read full article on original website
Tehechapi News
Our land of four seasons awaits you
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
Tehechapi News
It’s Mountain Festival Parade time
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Almost Eden Rescue is a Paradise for Paws
Almost Eden Rescue has a love for all animals. The non-profit organization is headed up by Teresa Servais, president, Riley Morris, treasurer, and Yesenia Smith, secretary. The mission of Almost Eden Rescue is "to reduce the overcrowding and euthanizing of adoptable pets in our shelters through education, spay and neuter, assistance with lost and found animals, plus disaster relief for pets. When pets are not responsibly cared for, when owners do not spay and neuter, and overbreed their animals, it results in too many animals and not enough homes."
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work
It's no secret that Bakersfield is deep in another drought year. The Kern River's April to July runoff — an important indicator of the area's water health — reached just 21 percent of normal this year, said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
kernvalleysun.com
New camping fees under RMR leave some area residents unhappy
The U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision several months ago to outsource the management of its concessions contract to Rocky Mountain Recreation (RMR) has left some residents and local businesses unhappy with the results. Robin Peterson at the Golden State Surplus Store (GSSS) in Lake Isabella told the Kern Valley...
Taft Midway Driller
Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park
Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
Tehechapi News
Wilma Grantham Sanders, Dec. 8, 1935 – Aug. 1, 2022
Wilma Grantham Sanders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to her eternal home, and her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug. 1, 2022. She died peacefully at her home in Tehachapi, Calif., at the age of 86 with members of her loving family in attendance at her bedside.
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival schedule
7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road. 7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/ West Park; race starts at 7 a.m. 7 to 9 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored The American Legion Post 221, Veterans Hall. 8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade line-ups...
Tehechapi News
Former Kmart building on market for $3.8 million
It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Family places a leaf in honor Dr. Cornelis van der Hoek
The family of the late Dr. Cornelis van der Hoek gather around the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Tree of Life, where the RRH Board of Directors placed a leaf in honor of his decades of service. Dr. van der Hoek moved to Ridgecrest to practice medicine in 1984. He served countless patients in the IWV, and spent many years on the RRH board. He passed away on March 1. Pictured are his wife, Francina van der Hoek; his children, Frits van der Hoek, Andrew van der Hoek, Kees van der Hoek and Carolina Moore; their spouses; and his grandchildren. The Tree of Life is a fundraiser of the RRH Foundation. Donations made in honor and in memory of loved ones supports hospital programs such as the Hospice House, transportation for cancer patients, and other meaningful ways that elevate care for our community. If you would like to make a contribution, call Kim Metcalf at 760-499-3955.
calmatters.network
CV History: In the Late 1800s, the Failed Town of Palmdale Briefly Had Its Own Train Going Down What Today Is Farrell Drive
In late 1876, the Southern Pacific Railroad began stopping at the Seven Palms station (near present day Interstate 10 and North Indian Canyon Drive) before continuing east and stopping in Indio, where a few pioneers began establishing an agricultural community. In Palm Springs, the Southern Pacific train brought a few...
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
sjvsun.com
Kern Co. lawmakers clear path for Mojave to launch “inland port” to aid supply chain
Mojave will soon be home to California’s first-ever inland port, supporting supply chain woes by handling of incoming goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors designated a vacant plot of land in Mojave as the Mojave Inland Port, at the request of landowner Pioneer Partners.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Tehechapi News
County reps share budget, sales tax measure information in Golden Hills
Kern County has an annual budget of about $3.2 billion. “That’s billion, with a b,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop told a small group of people gathered in Golden Hills on Thursday, Aug. 11.
