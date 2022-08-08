ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehechapi News

Our land of four seasons awaits you

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

It’s Mountain Festival Parade time

The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
TEHACHAPI, CA
actionnews5.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Almost Eden Rescue is a Paradise for Paws

Almost Eden Rescue has a love for all animals. The non-profit organization is headed up by Teresa Servais, president, Riley Morris, treasurer, and Yesenia Smith, secretary. The mission of Almost Eden Rescue is "to reduce the overcrowding and euthanizing of adoptable pets in our shelters through education, spay and neuter, assistance with lost and found animals, plus disaster relief for pets. When pets are not responsibly cared for, when owners do not spay and neuter, and overbreed their animals, it results in too many animals and not enough homes."
RIDGECREST, CA
Tehachapi, CA
kernvalleysun.com

New camping fees under RMR leave some area residents unhappy

The U.S. Forest Service’s (USFS) decision several months ago to outsource the management of its concessions contract to Rocky Mountain Recreation (RMR) has left some residents and local businesses unhappy with the results. Robin Peterson at the Golden State Surplus Store (GSSS) in Lake Isabella told the Kern Valley...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park

Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local church to host a backpack drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Wilma Grantham Sanders, Dec. 8, 1935 – Aug. 1, 2022

Wilma Grantham Sanders, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to her eternal home, and her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ on Aug. 1, 2022. She died peacefully at her home in Tehachapi, Calif., at the age of 86 with members of her loving family in attendance at her bedside.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival schedule

7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road. 7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/ West Park; race starts at 7 a.m. 7 to 9 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored The American Legion Post 221, Veterans Hall. 8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade line-ups...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Former Kmart building on market for $3.8 million

It was Kmart #4751 and quite a hit in Tehachapi when it opened in January 1993 in a 91,540-square-foot building at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Some people called it the “Tehachapi Mall,” and despite the ups and downs of its parent corporation — and eventual corporate merger with Sears — the store was known to be one of the company’s best producers, managers said.
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Family places a leaf in honor Dr. Cornelis van der Hoek

The family of the late Dr. Cornelis van der Hoek gather around the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Tree of Life, where the RRH Board of Directors placed a leaf in honor of his decades of service. Dr. van der Hoek moved to Ridgecrest to practice medicine in 1984. He served countless patients in the IWV, and spent many years on the RRH board. He passed away on March 1. Pictured are his wife, Francina van der Hoek; his children, Frits van der Hoek, Andrew van der Hoek, Kees van der Hoek and Carolina Moore; their spouses; and his grandchildren. The Tree of Life is a fundraiser of the RRH Foundation. Donations made in honor and in memory of loved ones supports hospital programs such as the Hospice House, transportation for cancer patients, and other meaningful ways that elevate care for our community. If you would like to make a contribution, call Kim Metcalf at 760-499-3955.
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

