The family of the late Dr. Cornelis van der Hoek gather around the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Tree of Life, where the RRH Board of Directors placed a leaf in honor of his decades of service. Dr. van der Hoek moved to Ridgecrest to practice medicine in 1984. He served countless patients in the IWV, and spent many years on the RRH board. He passed away on March 1. Pictured are his wife, Francina van der Hoek; his children, Frits van der Hoek, Andrew van der Hoek, Kees van der Hoek and Carolina Moore; their spouses; and his grandchildren. The Tree of Life is a fundraiser of the RRH Foundation. Donations made in honor and in memory of loved ones supports hospital programs such as the Hospice House, transportation for cancer patients, and other meaningful ways that elevate care for our community. If you would like to make a contribution, call Kim Metcalf at 760-499-3955.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO