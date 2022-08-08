Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
An ex-Trump aide and right-wing Breibart News have been separately accused of doxxing the FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid
Breitbart News published an unredacted search warrant naming two FBI agents involved in the Mar-a-Lago raid, and Garrett Ziegler posted their names online.
