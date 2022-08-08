ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump’s Excuses for Hoarding Classified Documents Are Getting More Absurd

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. continue to come out about the Justice Department’s investigation into whether Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws, the former president’s defenses have only grown more chaotic. Trump debuted his latest alibi late Friday, issuing a statement that claimed he had a “standing order” that declassified all documents from the moment they were removed from the White House and taken to the “residence.”
