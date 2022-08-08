NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

In a breaking news report from Shams Charania, the Suns weren't mentioned as a candidate to land Kevin Durant.

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency.

Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite making it clear he wants out of Brooklyn (and reportedly listing Phoenix/Miami as his top-two destinations).

There's been numerous reports suggesting the Suns are still making a play for Durant. Yet in a recent meeting between him and Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai, Durant reportedly expressed his desire to leave if the Nets didn't fire the tandem of head coach Steve Nash or general manager Sean Marks.

The aforementioned information was revealed by The Athletic's Shams Charania, but when Charania broke down possible teams for Durant to be moved to, Phoenix was nowhere to be found.

Shams Charania Leaves Phoenix Suns off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

The following is from Charania on the recent Durant developments:

"This summer, the Nets believe they have improved the roster and have a championship-ready team. The Nets traded for Royce O’Neale, signed T.J. Warren and brought back Patty Mills and Nic Claxton while awaiting the full returns of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Brooklyn’s front office, led by Marks, has set a high price on the Durant market while constructing a team that gives the organization confidence in its ability to contend should the team bring the roster, as is, into training camp.

"The Nets are incredibly high on Simmons’ return to play following his recovery from back surgery in May, viewing him as a perfect complement around Durant and Irving.

"After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant — a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, a former league MVP and 12-time All-Star — teams have not yet been able to meet the asking price.

"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal. Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said."

Are the Suns still in the race for Durant? Will Durant's expressed interest in Phoenix move the needle at all?

The Suns have reportedly not included Mikal Bridges in trade packages for Durant, and as Charania stated, the Nets have maintained quite the high price tag for him.

Time will tell if Phoenix is able to land Durant, but the further we get into the trade saga, it feels as if the less likely it is that we see him in a Suns uniform.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Hassan Whiteside: Potential Option for Suns

Would LaMarcus Aldridge Fit in Phoenix?

Mikal Bridges is a Good Bet for DPOY

Nash, Barkley Land on NBA Top 50 List

Examining the Biggest What-If in Suns History

Suns Left Off NBA Title Contenders List

Jock Landale Excited to Join Suns, Compete for Championship

Cam Johnson Under the Radar Pick for Sixth Man of the Year

Devin Booker Praised as Most Dominant Shooting Guard