ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA Insider Leaves Suns Off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjv18_0h9QhySf00

In a breaking news report from Shams Charania, the Suns weren't mentioned as a candidate to land Kevin Durant.

If you're a Phoenix Suns fan, the chase for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been nothing short of hot and cold action since he initially requested a trade back at the beginning of free agency.

Zoom to the present, where Durant is still a member of the Nets despite making it clear he wants out of Brooklyn (and reportedly listing Phoenix/Miami as his top-two destinations).

There's been numerous reports suggesting the Suns are still making a play for Durant. Yet in a recent meeting between him and Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai, Durant reportedly expressed his desire to leave if the Nets didn't fire the tandem of head coach Steve Nash or general manager Sean Marks.

The aforementioned information was revealed by The Athletic's Shams Charania, but when Charania broke down possible teams for Durant to be moved to, Phoenix was nowhere to be found.

Shams Charania Leaves Phoenix Suns off Candidate List for Kevin Durant

The following is from Charania on the recent Durant developments:

"This summer, the Nets believe they have improved the roster and have a championship-ready team. The Nets traded for Royce O’Neale, signed T.J. Warren and brought back Patty Mills and Nic Claxton while awaiting the full returns of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Brooklyn’s front office, led by Marks, has set a high price on the Durant market while constructing a team that gives the organization confidence in its ability to contend should the team bring the roster, as is, into training camp.

"The Nets are incredibly high on Simmons’ return to play following his recovery from back surgery in May, viewing him as a perfect complement around Durant and Irving.

"After Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets engaged in conversations with almost every team in the league, according to sources. But because the Nets have set a sky-high threshold for the return the franchise wants for Durant — a two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, a former league MVP and 12-time All-Star — teams have not yet been able to meet the asking price.

"The Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal. Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said."

Are the Suns still in the race for Durant? Will Durant's expressed interest in Phoenix move the needle at all?

The Suns have reportedly not included Mikal Bridges in trade packages for Durant, and as Charania stated, the Nets have maintained quite the high price tag for him.

Time will tell if Phoenix is able to land Durant, but the further we get into the trade saga, it feels as if the less likely it is that we see him in a Suns uniform.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Hassan Whiteside: Potential Option for Suns

Would LaMarcus Aldridge Fit in Phoenix?

Mikal Bridges is a Good Bet for DPOY

Nash, Barkley Land on NBA Top 50 List

Examining the Biggest What-If in Suns History

Suns Left Off NBA Title Contenders List

Jock Landale Excited to Join Suns, Compete for Championship

Cam Johnson Under the Radar Pick for Sixth Man of the Year

Devin Booker Praised as Most Dominant Shooting Guard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Miami, AZ
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots

As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marks
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"

Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
NBA
CBS Boston

Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
688
Followers
289
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy