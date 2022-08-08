Read full article on original website
midnightsunak.com
Investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell ‘nearly finished’
The Alaska Legislature’s investigation into the abrupt and surprising firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell last year is nearly complete, a key legislator said Wednesday in a meeting where a legislative panel approved additional funding for the investigation. The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee had approved...
midnightsunak.com
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
alaskasnewssource.com
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway. Anchorage...
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is the seventh person to die in the department’s custody this year.
KIVI-TV
Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheney Campaign ‘Cautioned’ By Secretary of State After Mailing Out Ballot Request Forms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Secretary of State last week cautioned the Cheney campaign against using “official election” language on campaign literature after her campaign funded a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms throughout Wyoming. “We did have contact with (the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You wouldn’t expect your life to change from dumpster diving, but for one Alaskan, that’s exactly what she thought happened. Just a few weeks ago, Ella Guest found herself restless in the middle of the night. To clear her head she decided to go for a walk with a friend. That friend suggested they dumpster dive — something Guest had never thought to do before.
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
A woman visiting Alaska showed two cops who stopped her while driving a 'white privilege card' and the cops let her off
The woman couldn't find her license so produced a "white privilege card" instead and told the officers who stopped her, "I back the blue."
Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office
When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
