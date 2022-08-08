ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

midnightsunak.com

Investigation into firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell ‘nearly finished’

The Alaska Legislature’s investigation into the abrupt and surprising firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell last year is nearly complete, a key legislator said Wednesday in a meeting where a legislative panel approved additional funding for the investigation. The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee had approved...
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?

Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide. According to a Facebook post from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the on-ramp has been closed and drivers will need to use the Peters Creek on-ramp to enter the northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway. Anchorage...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The department says 34-year-old Austin Earl Wilson was pronounced dead on Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. The department says no foul play is suspected in the death. Wilson is the seventh person to die in the department’s custody this year.
KIVI-TV

Duty Calls: Soldiers from the Idaho National Guard leave for deployment

BOISE, Idaho — Soldiers in the Idaho National Guard said their final goodbyes to their families before they boarded a plane and the start a one-year deployment that will take them to the middle east. More than 600 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will head to...
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage woman thought she had a multimillion-dollar dumpster-dive find; hopes dashed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You wouldn’t expect your life to change from dumpster diving, but for one Alaskan, that’s exactly what she thought happened. Just a few weeks ago, Ella Guest found herself restless in the middle of the night. To clear her head she decided to go for a walk with a friend. That friend suggested they dumpster dive — something Guest had never thought to do before.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE
Must Read Alaska

Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office

When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.

