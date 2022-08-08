Read full article on original website
Related
wwno.org
How one bar in Acadiana is keeping Cajun French music, language and culture alive
On Louisiana Considered, we take a trip to Fred’s Lounge, a world-famous bar that offers visitors music, dancing and a Cajun French radio broadcast. We also learn why many doctors in states with new abortion restrictions are worried about their own careers, and hear updates on public education alternatives in Louisiana. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
wwno.org
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN...
wwno.org
A cataclysmic flood is coming for California. Climate change makes it more likely.
When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world's fifth-largest economy and an area that produces a quarter of the nation's food. Parts of California's capital will be underwater. The state's crop-crossed Central Valley will be an inland sea. The scenario, dubbed the "ARkStorm scenario" by...
wwno.org
Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game
Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
Comments / 0