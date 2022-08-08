ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

How one bar in Acadiana is keeping Cajun French music, language and culture alive

On Louisiana Considered, we take a trip to Fred’s Lounge, a world-famous bar that offers visitors music, dancing and a Cajun French radio broadcast. We also learn why many doctors in states with new abortion restrictions are worried about their own careers, and hear updates on public education alternatives in Louisiana. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN...
