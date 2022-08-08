On Louisiana Considered, we take a trip to Fred’s Lounge, a world-famous bar that offers visitors music, dancing and a Cajun French radio broadcast. We also learn why many doctors in states with new abortion restrictions are worried about their own careers, and hear updates on public education alternatives in Louisiana. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.

