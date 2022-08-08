Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police find missing Laurel County man
LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say a missing Laurel County man has been found. Police say Doyle Woodward, 72, was last seen at his home in London, Ky. on Tuesday around 7 p.m. A Golden Alert was issued, but later canceled.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
wchstv.com
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
wymt.com
Suspect in Laurel Co. crash that killed three appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way and being under the influence...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky
Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
DNA testing confirms bones found in 1996 belong to Knoxville homicide victim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 26 years after her bones were found in a box in Grainger County, the identity of a homicide victim finally has been made. Now authorities need the public's help to find who killed Brenda Clark, 38. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday the identity...
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
2 still missing after Breathitt County floods
Kentucky State Police in Hazard announced their continued search for two missing Breathitt County women.
WKYT 27
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
