Video Games

makeuseof.com

Handheld Gaming Consoles vs. Smartphones: 6 Questions You Should Ask Before Buying

If you're a hardcore gamer and want to play games on the road, your first thought would be to get a handheld console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. However, smartphones are increasingly becoming viable options in mobile gaming. There are many great titles on iOS and Android, plus many accessories that'll give you a console experience. You can also get a dedicated gaming phone if you're into that.
makeuseof.com

How to Claim Rewards and Extras With Prime Gaming

Included with Amazon Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive game content, in-game rewards, and more. If you're already paying for a Prime membership and are a PC gamer, then you'll be able to reap the benefits at no extra cost. What Is Prime Gaming?. Prime Gaming is similar to platforms like...
makeuseof.com

PowerA Wired Kirby Controller: Cuteness Overload

The PowerA Wired Kirby Controller is an affordable Switch controller that can also be used on some Windows PC games. It's lightweight (maybe too light for some), but it comes packed full of features that will enhance your gameplay, including two mappable buttons, a headphone jack, and a generous 10-foot cable.
makeuseof.com

6 Windows Programs You Didn't Realize Steam Had

Steam carries many kinds of programs within its library, from games to development suites. However, did you know there's a wider range of Windows programs available on Steam?. Let's have a look at some Windows programs you might not realize Steam had. Is It Worth Using Steam for Programs That...
makeuseof.com

How to Transfer Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Save Data to a New Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2020 as it rapidly became one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers were quickly swept up in the obsession that was Animal Crossing, with many spending hundreds or even thousands of hours painstakingly designing their islands.
makeuseof.com

How to Install MultiVersus Mods

MultiVersus is a significant shake-up in the platform fighter scene, with dozens of characters from different franchises coming together. With a few mods, you can expand that roster even more. Let's have a look at how to install MultiVersus mods. Is It Safe to Use MultiVersus Mods?. MultiVersus is an...
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Linux Apps for Downloading and Managing Wallpapers

Your Linux distribution likely comes with numerous wallpapers, but it's no surprise if you don't want to stick to the defaults. Yet searching for wallpapers online can sometimes be time-consuming and lead you to some sketchy-looking corners of the web. Fortunately, there are more than a few Linux apps committed...
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Just Made Its Emoji Open Source

How are you feeling as an emoji designer? if you think you can do a better job than the big businesses, now's your chance; Microsoft has just open sourced all of its emoji, allowing users and businesses alike to remix them as they please. Microsoft's Emoji Become Open Source. The...
makeuseof.com

How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa"

A major new version of Linux Mint is now available! Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 brings a modest amount of changes and improvements to an already fantastic Linux distribution. While you can always do a clean install, what if you want to avoid backing up all your...
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux

Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer. One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations...
makeuseof.com

The Best 32-Inch Smart TVs

Living in a small dorm or a shared condo doesn’t mean you should deny yourself the satisfaction of streaming what you love from a TV. The best 32-inch smart TVs allow you to immerse yourself in high-quality content without taking up too much space. Furthermore, smart TVs connect to...
makeuseof.com

How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop

If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
makeuseof.com

We Break Down Tech Myths About Linux, Smartphones, and RAM

There are so many myths and misapprehensions in the world of technology that we should not be surprised when mistakes and mistruths occur. In this podcast, we attempt some tech myth-busting, looking at the mysteries and misunderstandings around RAM, smartphones, and Linux. Shownotes. Our stripped-back show this week features the...
makeuseof.com

Microsoft Finally Patches "DogWalk" Zero-Day Vulnerability to Stop Attacks

After a number of exploits in the wild, Microsoft has confirmed that the long-standing "DogWalk" zero-day Windows vulnerability has received a patch. The Windows "DogWalk" Vulnerability Is Finally Patched. In its August 2022 patch, Microsoft provided its users with security updates to tackle the exploitation of its high-severity "DogWalk" vulnerability...
makeuseof.com

The Best Steam Deck Dock Alternatives

While the Steam Deck is now out, those wanting a dock have to wait a little while longer before the official Steam Deck dock is available for shipping. Thankfully, there are other ways to hook your Steam Deck up to your TV. This includes Steam Deck dock alternatives and USB hubs, letting gamers enjoy their Steam Decks on their big screens.
VIDEO GAMES

