Read full article on original website
Related
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
The Best New Fishing Lures of ICAST 2022
The wait is over to see the best new fishing lures from the annual ICAST Show. After months and sometimes years of tweaking, designing, changing, and testing lures for bass, panfish, and inshore saltwater species, companies introduced a boatload of items at the summer fishing industry convention in Orlando. Retailers, media, and others at the show saw everything from micro-baits for bluegills and crappie to large, noisy topwaters and a slew of soft plastics for bass and toothy saltfish.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Catfish Poacher Busted for Using Homemade Electrofishing Devices in Oklahoma
Jay Harvey was bass fishing on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma on the morning of August 8 when he spotted something suspicious. “My son and I were pre-fishing for a tournament that we’ve got coming up on the lake,” Harvey told F&S. “At the end of the dock there was a tackle box with a bunch of wires protruding out of it, and what looked like an electric motor was sitting next to it.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chants, Cheers and Beers with The Nordecke — the Most Powerful Group of Diehard Fans in American Pro Sports
…And on this particular seventh day, in mid-July 2022, over Columbus, Ohio, God did not rest. Instead, he punished, tearing open the heavens to pour an inch of rain on the city and spoil some hotly anticipated afternoon revelry. The Nordecke, a fan group among the die-hardiest of diehards across...
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana
On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
Bald Eagle Steals Rabbit From Young Fox, Takes The Fox For A Ride
Nature is cruel beast where only the strong survive and even the hunters get hunted. It can be a humbling thing to see a predator have a rough go at the hands of another. Even though a fox is young, and quite small, they’re a mighty animal that hunts for a living.
tigerdroppings.com
Feel good story: little leaguer comforts pitcher who just beaned him in the head
Looked bad, don't blame the pitcher for losing it a little. Hate this shite. Chance to put your opponent in the ground. The pitcher is shook, score some runs. Big ups for the kid walking off getting popped in the face like that. Tough son of a gun. LSU Fan.
Comments / 0