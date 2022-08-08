ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best New Fishing Lures of ICAST 2022

The wait is over to see the best new fishing lures from the annual ICAST Show. After months and sometimes years of tweaking, designing, changing, and testing lures for bass, panfish, and inshore saltwater species, companies introduced a boatload of items at the summer fishing industry convention in Orlando. Retailers, media, and others at the show saw everything from micro-baits for bluegills and crappie to large, noisy topwaters and a slew of soft plastics for bass and toothy saltfish.
ORLANDO, FL
Field & Stream

Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish

Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Field & Stream

Catfish Poacher Busted for Using Homemade Electrofishing Devices in Oklahoma

Jay Harvey was bass fishing on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma on the morning of August 8 when he spotted something suspicious. “My son and I were pre-fishing for a tournament that we’ve got coming up on the lake,” Harvey told F&S. “At the end of the dock there was a tackle box with a bunch of wires protruding out of it, and what looked like an electric motor was sitting next to it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Field & Stream

Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy