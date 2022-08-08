ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Can You Legally Drive With a Pet On Your Lap In Iowa?

We've learned a lot of interesting laws about driving in the state of Iowa this past week. Can you legally eat and drive? Can you legally drive barefoot? Both of those answers can be found in those two articles. Here's another interesting question you've maybe never thought about while driving. Can your pet legally sit on your lap while you drive in Iowa?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement

Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa produced pen makes history

The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?

If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?

Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa City Is Home to the Area’s First Plant Bar

Just be sure not to use the beverage in your hand to water the plants and you'll be fine!. During the pandemic, a place with the coolest name ever and an equally cool concept opened in central Iowa. Pots & Shots opened in the Des Moines area in 2021 as a unique place for plant-lovers to gather and get their drink on, while also partaking in one of their other favorite pastimes. You can actually stop by, order a glass of wine, and be immersed in greenery, with experts helping you pick out the perfect houseplant.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WHO 13

Iowa man faces charges for hitting protestor with truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is charged with assault with a […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
