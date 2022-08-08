ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

protocol.com

Coinbase is bracing for a long winter

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Coinbase’s frigid earnings, the student loan freeze and the risk of relying on interchange fees. Six months after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that crypto winters are a thing of the past, his company finds itself trapped in one. And...
protocol.com

Banking's role in crypto is coming under new scrutiny

Well hey there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Warren and Sanders target crypto bank rules, another Coinbase investigation is underway and the CFPB fines a personal finance app. Assessing the risk. A group of progressive lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Office of the...
protocol.com

A shake-up could be coming for banks working with crypto

As efforts to pass federal crypto legislation are maybe, finally picking up steam in Washington, so, too, is the debate about how traditional banks should approach the sector. A group of progressive senators including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are calling on a federal banking regulator to pull Trump-era guidance that gives banks limited clearance to engage in crypto-related business.
protocol.com

A ray of fintech sunshine?

Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
protocol.com

The new EV tax credits could create a huge mess

Good day, Protocol Climate friends and family. Today we’re looking at the new EV tax credit conundrum and how an entrepreneur decided to leave behind a dream job at Alphabet’s X lab to start a geothermal energy company — and find happiness. It’s enough to make your Protocol Climate team want to pivot to blueberry tart making full time. (Don’t worry, we’ll be right back here next week.) Read on!
protocol.com

Don’t quit your cybersecurity job

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Chris Krebs thinks “things are going to get worse before they get better” in cybersecurity, the state of the cloud startup market and how Avaya hopes it can regain its status as a communications leader amid quicker, nimbler challenges. A...
protocol.com

How 'the feds' rebuilt AWS security

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: AWS CISO CJ Moses lays out the company’s approach to cybersecurity, the FTC is taking a closer look at AI and what former Cisco and Nicira executive Steve Mullaney is working on at Aviatrix. Owned, not pwned. If Amazon EC2 has a...
protocol.com

How Big Tech is preparing for midterms

Good morning! This Friday, some companies are ready to tell the world about their midterm election efforts. Meta? Not so much. Some tech companies are eager to tell everyone about their work around the midterms. Others are taking a quieter approach. Twitter and Google are getting ready for the upcoming...
protocol.com

CJ Moses might be the CISO of AWS, but service leaders own their own security

AWS customers are used to hearing about the cloud provider’s “shared responsibility” model when it comes to security, which means that while AWS promises customers it won’t allow its servers and networks to be compromised, customers still have to do the work of securing their own applications. Inside the company, however, the buck stops with the head of each service offered by AWS.
protocol.com

Coinbase says SEC is probing its ‘existing and intended future products’

Coinbase said the SEC is looking into different aspects of the crypto company’s business, including “existing and intended future products,” according to a regulatory filing. Coinbase said it has received “investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents and information” about company operations and programs....
protocol.com

The FTC has kicked off its massive push to regulate the data economy

The Federal Trade Commission has officially begun the long-awaited process of regulating digital data by reining in "surveillance" and lax security in a move that could have sweeping consequences for Big Tech and industries far beyond. The FTC on Thursday launched the notice of potential rule-making and began seeking comments...
protocol.com

Flight of the security unicorns

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why big funding rounds for security startups are starting to wane, and forget about bug bounties — now there are hacker bounties. Plus: this week in enterprise tech moves. Thinning the herd. While cybersecurity spending is widely expected to be more resilient...
TECHNOLOGY

