RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU linebacker Matthew Jackson was selected as a second team HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American, the organization announced Thursday. Jackson added to a preseason that has seen him named ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by the league's coach and Phil Steele, a consensus all-ASUN selection, a Stats Perform FCS Preseason Third Team All-American, and a preseason member of the Buck Buchanan Award watch list.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO