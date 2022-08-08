ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Craven County, NC
Craven County, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Motorcycle accident closes Highway 70 in Beaufort

Emergency services confirmed a motorcycle collision happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday in Beaufort. Highway 70 from east of Live Oak in Beaufort was closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was still being let through, while officers redirected eastbound traffic to NC 101. Motorists were asked to avoid the...
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Juniper Road forest fire covers more than 1500 acres

HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crews continue to work to contain a forest fire that has spread to over 1500 acres in Holly Shelter Game Lands in Pender County. Since the sun has gone down, and winds have died down, the NC Forest Service said the fire has also calmed down.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Commissioner responds to airport resignations

BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine. Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70. The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

How to protect your vehicle in extreme heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hot, hot, hot outside! Not only can hot weather conditions be tough on us, but it can also one tough on our cars That’s why local car experts from Komplete Auto Repair and Body Shop give their advice on what to do if your car overheats from high temperatures. “Hot […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

