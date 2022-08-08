Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
First responders stress the importance of the Move Over Law after recent incidents
WLOS — In North Carolina, the state Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes, moving away from the stopped vehicles, when passing a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights. NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Atwell and N.C. Department of Transportation Safety Patrolman, Roger Hawkins are speaking out...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire grows to around 2,000 acres, is 25% contained
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crews are still working to contain a forest fire that has spread to over 2000 acres in Holly Shelter Game Lands in Pender County. The fire, which started last week by a lightning strike, started back up yesterday and has spread through Holly Shelter Game Land.
wcti12.com
No elevation of bacteria in Intercoastal Waterway after 100,000 gallon sewage spill
SURF CITY, Onslow County — After tests were completed, officials said a possible sewage spill in a stretch of the Intercoastal Waterway in Surf City late last month caused no elevation of bacteria in the water near Waters Bay. A lightning strike on July 31 caused a spill of...
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
wcti12.com
Rainfall and give-and-take for firefighters battling Pender County wildfire
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crew members continue to battle a forest fire in Pender County at the Holly Shelter Game Land. The fire originally started back on Aug. 2nd by lightning, was contained, and then re-started to burn this week. Right now, 25 percent of the fire has been...
carolinacoastonline.com
Motorcycle accident closes Highway 70 in Beaufort
Emergency services confirmed a motorcycle collision happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday in Beaufort. Highway 70 from east of Live Oak in Beaufort was closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was still being let through, while officers redirected eastbound traffic to NC 101. Motorists were asked to avoid the...
wcti12.com
Juniper Road forest fire covers more than 1500 acres
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crews continue to work to contain a forest fire that has spread to over 1500 acres in Holly Shelter Game Lands in Pender County. Since the sun has gone down, and winds have died down, the NC Forest Service said the fire has also calmed down.
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died after being shot in the line of duty last week. Fishman was one of three deputies shot while serving involuntary commitment papers.
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
WITN
Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine. Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70. The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
How to protect your vehicle in extreme heat
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s hot, hot, hot outside! Not only can hot weather conditions be tough on us, but it can also one tough on our cars That’s why local car experts from Komplete Auto Repair and Body Shop give their advice on what to do if your car overheats from high temperatures. “Hot […]
Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced
NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
WITN
‘It is beautiful’: Free shoes and haircuts part of Carteret Co. back to school event
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The fall semester is rapidly approaching for most schools and communities across Eastern Carolina are coming together to continue their efforts in rounding up school supplies. Carteret County Public Schools hosted its annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive Wednesday in Morehead City. Community...
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
