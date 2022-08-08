Average gas prices drop another 19 cents in Wyoming in past week

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen another 19 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.28 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.71 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.