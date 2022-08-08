Read full article on original website
NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY
Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
whcuradio.com
One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
WKTV
Community grieves 29-year-old after fatal car crash
UTICA, N.Y. - A family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Quadre DeBerry after a fatal car accident earlier in the week claimed his life. Paulette Anderson, DeBerry’s mother, said it almost didn’t feel real when she got the call. One thing she and DeBerry said to each other...
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton
Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
Man acquitted of forcible touching following Binghamton Court trial
Sean P. O'Connor was found not guilty of Forcible Touching on Thursday, August 11th, in Binghamton City Court. O'Connor was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney's
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
