whcuradio.com

One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
CNY News

Chenango And Delaware Counties Police Blotter: August 4-11

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Aaron Gabriel, Tami Lyn Gray, and Jennifer Pollock of Norwich. All three were charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and conspiracy. New York...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Community grieves 29-year-old after fatal car crash

UTICA, N.Y. - A family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Quadre DeBerry after a fatal car accident earlier in the week claimed his life. Paulette Anderson, DeBerry’s mother, said it almost didn’t feel real when she got the call. One thing she and DeBerry said to each other...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton

Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY

