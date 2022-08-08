Read full article on original website
‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice
Wearing all black, a picture of Jamie Lynette Yazzie on her shirt the only color in her outfit, Marilene James, stepped up to the podium inside a packed federal courtroom in Flagstaff to give a victim statement on behalf of her niece’s family. “Tre James didn’t give my daughter a chance to enjoy life with […] The post ‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said. On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.
1 Dead, 4 Injured In A Fatal Rollover Crash In Yavapai (Yavapai, AZ)
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal rollover crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Walker Road near mile marker 1.5. Deputies [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
knau.org
Coconino County returns to low community transmission of COVID-19
Coconino County health officials report community transmission of COVID-19 is again at a low level. According to the county’s weekly virus report released Friday, confirmed cases have continued to decline since a recent peak in early July. More than 200 known infections were reported in the county during the...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona first responders help reunite only survivor in deadly crash with beloved toy
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
knau.org
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
kjzz.org
Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona
For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
knau.org
Flagstaff to get more sandbags as flooding continues
Officials say more pre-filled sandbags are on the way to help residents living in the Pipeline Fire burn scar mitigate the impacts of repeated flooding in recent weeks. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said Wednesday the city received an additional 250 pallets of sandbags from the Coconino County Flood Control District. More are expected to arrive daily, according to Deasy.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Shuts Down Four Wells After Positive PFAS Tests
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells...
Sedona Red Rock News
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
This Arizona Town Is Paying Residents To Not Use Homes As AirBNB Rentals
The city is offering incentives to not use homes as short-term vacation rentals.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with monsoon flooding exacerbated by wildfire burn scars: Here's what you need to know
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Since 2022's monsoon season began, parts of Flagstaff have seen multiple rounds of flash flooding as a result of rain falling on burn scars created by wildfires in recent years. The flash floods have damaged homes and other properties, leaving residents with not only a mess to...
theprescotttimes.com
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Sedona offering up to $10K to short-term rental owners who sign leases with locals
SEDONA, Ariz. — The city of Sedona is willing to pay thousands of dollars to local homeowners who offer long-term leases to local workers who can't find a place to live. A lack of affordable housing in the area has prompted city officials to allocate funds for a pilot program that incentivizes homeowners to stop leasing out their homes to visiting tourists.
