Pinon, AZ

Arizona Mirror

‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice

Wearing all black, a picture of Jamie Lynette Yazzie on her shirt the only color in her outfit, Marilene James, stepped up to the podium inside a packed federal courtroom in Flagstaff to give a victim statement on behalf of her niece’s family. “Tre James didn’t give my daughter a chance to enjoy life with […] The post ‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12 News

Shoplifting incident leads to drug arrest in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two people are in custody after they were allegedly found in possession of drugs following a shoplifting incident in Cottonwood, police said. On Wednesday, officers responded to a Safeway grocery store on Cottonwood street for reports of shoplifting. According to officials, police identified a man and woman stealing drink containers after reviewing security footage.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
City
Pinon, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
knau.org

Coconino County returns to low community transmission of COVID-19

Coconino County health officials report community transmission of COVID-19 is again at a low level. According to the county’s weekly virus report released Friday, confirmed cases have continued to decline since a recent peak in early July. More than 200 known infections were reported in the county during the...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run

YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
CORNVILLE, AZ
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.org

Storms, possible flooding in Flagstaff, northern Arizona

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, much of northern Arizona, including the Flagstaff area, is forecast to see gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is a risk Wednesday. Flagstaff city spokesperson, Sarah Langley, says flood potential in the wildfire-caused burn scar area is a concern.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff to get more sandbags as flooding continues

Officials say more pre-filled sandbags are on the way to help residents living in the Pipeline Fire burn scar mitigate the impacts of repeated flooding in recent weeks. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said Wednesday the city received an additional 250 pallets of sandbags from the Coconino County Flood Control District. More are expected to arrive daily, according to Deasy.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds

After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

