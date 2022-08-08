Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy AdvanSix Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from AdvanSix ASIX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 14.5 per share. On Monday, AdvanSix will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
NASDAQ
Cash Dividend On The Way From CVR Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/22/22. As a percentage of CVI's recent stock price of $32.93, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of CVR Energy Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when CVI shares open for trading on 8/11/22.
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Devon Energy jumping 4.02% to $58.92 on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE dropped 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session today.
tickerreport.com
Canacol Energy (CNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.36 million.
NASDAQ
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares closed today at 2.0% below its 52 week high of $186.43, giving the company a market cap of $37B. The stock is currently up 6.4% year-to-date, up 30.6% over the past 12 months, and up 232.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Shell, Seaboard and Honeywell International
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/22, Shell plc (Symbol: SHEL), Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Shell plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/19/22, Seaboard Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 8/22/22, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of SHEL's recent stock price of $53.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Shell plc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when SHEL shares open for trading on 8/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for SEB to open 0.06% lower in price and for HON to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 08/09/2022: VRTV,FRPT,CARG
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.9%. In company news, Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) climbed 9.6% after reporting Q2 net income of $6.12 per diluted share,...
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
via.news
U.S. Gold Corp Stock Was Up By 4.39% On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) jumping 4.39% to $4.28 on Wednesday while NASDAQ rose 2.89% to $12,854.80. Today’s last reported volume for U.S. Gold Corp is 31731, 4.55% above its average volume of 30350. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $4.10,...
etfdailynews.com
Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy MLPs With Fat Dividends to Buy Now as Yields Tumble
Energy MLP stocks have backed up big-time and are offering some of the best entry points for income investors this year. These seven are Buy rated at top Wall Street firms, pay huge distributions and look like great buys now.
WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday
OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast. Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to...
via.news
Ambev Already 7% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 7.45% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) dropping 1.05% to $2.82. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session.
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
NASDAQ
IJH, TRGP, CSL, STLD: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH) where we have detected an approximate $327.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 249,150,000 to 250,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJH, in trading today Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) is up about 2.9%, Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) is down about 0.4%, and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJH Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJH, versus its 200 day moving average:
