Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,817 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO