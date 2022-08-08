Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Rare Lakeview Ghost Signs Saved Just Days Before Demolition Thanks To Donations
LAKEVIEW — Preservationists were able to safely remove rare ghost signs that have brought people from across the country to a Lakeview building just days before it was set to be demolished. Chicago-based sign painters rallied and set up a fundraiser so they could rescue decades-old painted ads that...
oakpark.com
Something’s brewing in Oak Park
Craving a cup of joe? Our community is percolating with ways to enjoy a jolt every day of the week. No matter if you need to kick off your morning with a hot coffee of cool off with an afternoon pick me up, we have all the answers you need to give yourself a good old case of the jitters. If you need some rocket fuel to get through your day, here are seven spots to get your next caffeine infusion!
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime Logan Square Cooks Open Spicy Taco Restaurant On Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue
AVONDALE — A Mexican restaurant from a pair of longtime Logan Square cooks has joined Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue. Adolfo Garcia and Javier Mendiola opened Spicy Taco at 2825 N. Milwaukee Ave. at the end of July. Spicy Taco is open for dine-in service, delivery and takeout 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area
Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
The Food Guy: West Town Bakery With a European Approach
There are several new bakeries in Chicago, each offering something unique. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, one of them is taking a very European approach. Publican Quality Bread recently moved into a massive new space, where it’s a gluten fiesta all day long. Mornings are busy...
Mrs. Fields Expanding to Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall
The franchisee will open this location in December, possibly January 2023
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Chicago
Chicago is an iconic Midwestern metropolis with one of the greatest restaurant scenes in the nation. Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture, and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. Chicago has more James Beard Award-winning restaurants than nearly every other city, and many of them...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing To Be Sold At Mariano’s Stores As Owners Plan New Brewhouse In Chicago
DOUGLAS — Beer from a Black-owned brewery that celebrated its first anniversary this Juneteenth will be sold at Mariano’s in the coming weeks — and the brewery is planning a standalone brewhouse in Chicago, its owners said. Moor’s Brewing Company, which sells a session ale, an IPA...
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More
ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development soon will open the process to pitch redevelopment ideas for the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
‘I’m Undeniable’: Whitney McMorris Is One Of Chicago’s Few Black Women Leading A Kitchen
DOWNTOWN — One of the first experiments Whitney McMorris did with food was swapping oil for butter in a box cake recipe. The results blew her mind. The culinary arts called to McMorris at a young age. Growing up in suburban Phoenix, she was surrounded by culinary inspiration, from her family to what she watched on Food Network.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
blockclubchicago.org
Bud Billiken Returns This Weekend With Jeremih As Grand Marshal
GRAND BOULEVARD — R&B singer and Morgan Park grad Jeremih will lead the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Back to School Parade as the grand marshal when it kicks off Saturday morning. The Def Jam hitmaker will be joined by honorary grand marshals, including YWCA President and CEO Dorrie McWhorter...
Major step taken for building Bally's Casino in River North
The process to build the first casino in Chicago has taken a major step forward. However, there are many steps to go. The Gaming Board has received the casino application from Bally’s.
blockclubchicago.org
Roller Skating, A House Music Festival And More: 15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — Summer isn’t over yet, and neither are the city’s street markets and festivals. Here’s a roundup of 15 events across the city with music, food, art, family-friendly activities and more. Music at Mayfair. 2-3:15 p.m. Saturday. 4400 W. Lawrence Ave. Local musician, artist and...
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo spends a day at Chicago’s Playpen
WGN Morning News Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo spent a day at Lake Michigan’s “Playpen,” Chicago’s floating clubhouse — and it’s probably the best thing on the internet. Watch the video in the player above.
wgnradio.com
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards
Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
