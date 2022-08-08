Ohio representatives not sold on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will vote to raise taxes following the Senate’s passage Sunday of a $740 billion new taxing and spending bill that seeks to combat climate change and allow the government to control the price of prescription medications, among other things.

The House, controlled by Democrats, is expected to take up the legislation late this week. It’s expected to pass, and President Biden has indicated he will sign it.

“Last night, Senate Democrats voted to raise your taxes. On Friday, House Democrats will do the same. In the middle of a recession,” Jordan tweeted Monday morning.

No Republicans voted for Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in the divided 50-50 Senate, forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie. The measure must return to the House for a concurrence vote after senators passed several amendments Sunday.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, tweeted legislation to produce unicorns would be as likely to succeed as Biden’s plan would reduce inflation.

“If I introduced the ‘Unicorn Procurement Act’, it would be as likely to procure unicorns as the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is to reduce inflation,” Gibbs tweeted Monday afternoon.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, voted against the bill, saying it will add $700 billion in spending and more than $300 billion in new taxes, increasing costs and making inflation worse.

“The nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model that a lot of us have used over the years to look at various legislation, predicts it will increase inflation over the next two years. While over time it says it may even out, it won't decrease inflation as the name suggests and the bill sponsors claim,” Portman said on the Senate floor Sunday night.

According to the bill summary, “There are no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less and no new taxes on small businesses – we are closing tax loopholes and enforcing the tax code.”

The bill would allow the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary to set caps on the prices of several prescription drugs, a policy that critics say will discourage pharmaceutical companies from investing in new drug development.

The bill includes $30 billion in tax credits to encourage the manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines and batteries and $10 billion in tax credits for the construction of facilities where green energy technologies would be made.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called the passage historic and said lawmakers are standing up to special interest groups.

“This is an historic step to fight inflation, lower costs and create jobs that corporations can’t ship overseas. For the first time in years, we are standing up to three of the most powerful special interests in Washington – we’re taking on Big Pharma to lower seniors’ drug prices, we’re taking on Big Oil to lower energy prices, create Ohio jobs and grow new industries and we’re taking on Wall Street to rein in stock buybacks that reward CEOs at the expense of workers,” Brown said.