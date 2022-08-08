Read full article on original website
Related
Armada Fair for 150 Years
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. The Armada Fair takes place August 15th – 21st. This year the Armada Fair celebrates its 150th year anniversary, dating...
Texting and Driving
This article is brought to you by: Mosher’s Jewlers. 336 Huron Ave, Port Huron, 48060, Tel: 810-987-2768/ www.moshers.com. How do you feel about texting and driving? How do you feel when you’re waiting at a light and someone in front of you is on their cell phone and doesn’t see the light change and remains sitting there? How many tragedies do we hear about because of this problem? In our world of distractions, it is getting more and more common to see this. Will it be the last communication you have with someone on the other end?
“Safe Ride Sue” offers local ride share services
Rides offered for Bourbon, Brews and BBQ event in Algonac. She’s been called an “angel” and a “savior” but Sue Colegrove just considers herself a designated driver you can depend on to get you safely to your destination. Colegrove, of Algonac, has been in the...
Crafts classic cars and family fun in Clay Township
Crafters and vendor space still available for Saturday. A big beautiful park with lots of shade, a playground and splash pad for the kids, plus plenty of shopping on a summer Saturday are all promised for visitors who stop by the Clay Township Park this weekend. The 11th Annual Craft...
Algonac Harbour Club acquired by Walstrom Marine Company
Public marina is open to everyone from May to October. The Algonac Harbour Club (AHC), in addition to several hundred boat slips and a full-service restaurant, has a pool, a splash pad, basketball courts and even a space to play Bocci Ball. A recent announcement about the sale of the...
