Taylorville Kiwanis Accepting Applications for Non-Profit Organization Grants
Non-profit organizations in the Taylorville area are reminded that the Taylorville Kiwanis Club is now accepting applications for funding local non-profits that benefit children and youth in the Taylorville community. The Club already funds high school and YMCA scholarships each year, but many times there are other requests for funding...
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
Two Taylorville Nursing Homes Receive Violations; Administration For TCC Says Issues Already Fixed
A new report from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that some Taylorville nursing homes have violated the rules. The IDPH initiated action against the following facilities which have been in violation of the Nursing Home Care Act. Taylorville Care Center at 600 South Houston Street received two Type A violations after being surveyed in January and February receiving two fines of $25,000. Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab at 800 McAdam Drive also received a fine of $2,200. after a survey was complete on February 17th.
Joink LLC In Agreement To Buy CTI
An Indiana internet company has come to an agreement to buy a local internet company. Joink LLC from Terre Haute, Indiana has agreed in principle to buy Computer Techniques or CTI. The acquisition will provide additional management and resources to help build fiber and expand quicker in central Illinois. The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval.
Alberta Mae Allen
Alberta Mae Allen, 96 of Stonington, passed away at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Pemiscot County, Missouri, the daughter of Albert Arthur and Ellen May (New) Brock. She married Evan Young Allen on May 9, 1943 Perry County, Missouri and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017. Mrs. Allen was an active member of the Old Stonington Baptist Church and drove a bus for the Stonington School District for many years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and playing cards and dominoes. Alberta was a talented baker and made the best chocolate chip cookies and pies. She enjoyed camping and her life centered around her family, by whom she will be dearly missed.
Alice L. Simmons
Alice L. Simmons, 83, of Illiopolis, formerly of Mt. Auburn, passed away August 10th, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Alice was born March 26th, 1939 to Benjamin Franklin Wright and Lucinda Pearl Wright. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl Simmons Sr. on November 29th 1958. They remained married for 53 years until his death in 2012. Alice worked for the State of Illinois. She started in the Department of Revenue where she helped develop and implement tax codes still in use today. She later worked for the Department of Public Health before retiring from the Department of Vital Records. Alice was baptized as one Jehovah's Witnesses on April 5th, 2008. She was a member of the East Springfield Congregation where she became beloved as a genuine sister and mother to all. Alice was a devoted mother and grandmother. She would gladly admit she would have skipped straight to the grandkids if she knew how fun it was. She always made time for the children and made sure she cheered the loudest. She made everyone feel loved and special. To know her was to love her.
