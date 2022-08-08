Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank
A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters
ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island
Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
27east.com
PHOTOS: Gala In Your Garden Held to Benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Individuals hosted a “Gala In Your Garden” on Saturday to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Participants enjoyed a curated catered meal in their homes for themselves and their guests. GREG... more. Lee Zeldin fancies himself tough on crime and a supporter of families and law enforcement. But for...
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
longisland.com
Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service
Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
Rye developer wants house or $850,000 from allegedly disabled seller
A Rye developer is suing a former neighbor who is purportedly disabled and unable to close a deal to sell her home. Wolfpack Land Development Ltd., owned by Marc Castaldi, is demanding the house or $850,000 from former neighbor Delois Spearman and her sister, Margaret Tucker, in a complaint filed Aug. 1 in Westchester Supreme Court.
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
NBC New York
Goose Gets Stuck in Long Island AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat
It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it. One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say. The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out. It...
therealdeal.com
City accuses its landlord of gaming property taxes
So that’s how it feels. The city alleges its landlord at a Queens warehouse overcharged it on real estate taxes for years. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the city charges that it erroneously paid its landlord over $270,000 in real estate taxes between 2014 and 2022. Property taxes are the responsibility of owners, but are often passed on to tenants through lease agreements.
longisland.com
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th
The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
MTA releases congestion pricing details, with fees that could be as high as $23 for drivers
A plan to implement a congestion pricing plan is slowly moving forward. Traffic could be reduced by as much as 20% as a result of congestion pricing, according to the MTA. [ more › ]
