Jericho, NY

Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jericho, NY
Jericho, NY
Jericho, NY
Animal rights advocates protest Suffolk County business Sloth Encounters

ISLIP, N.Y. -- There is a heated battle on Long Island over Sloth Encounters LI.The business provides a so-called "one-of-a-kind experience," allowing one-on-one holding and feeding of the small mammals.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, animal advocates say they are demanding its closure.Animal specialist Larry Wallach, along with investors, opened Sloth Encounters LI in Hauppauge this spring, delighting enthusiasts."My business is to educate the public on wildlife. If you go to any other sloth encounter it's nowhere near this," Wallach said. "Humidity, state-of-the-art heaters, enclosures. They have tons of room."But animal rights advocates, led by anthrozoologist John Di Leonardo...
ISLIP, NY
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M

Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service

Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
WYANDANCH, NY
Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
City accuses its landlord of gaming property taxes

So that’s how it feels. The city alleges its landlord at a Queens warehouse overcharged it on real estate taxes for years. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the city charges that it erroneously paid its landlord over $270,000 in real estate taxes between 2014 and 2022. Property taxes are the responsibility of owners, but are often passed on to tenants through lease agreements.
QUEENS, NY
Aerial Mosquito Larvae Treatment Scheduled for August 11th & 12th

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of the following marshes by helicopter to control mosquito larvae. Should weather conditions prevent completion of the work, it will be continued on the next suitable day. DPW’s Division of Vector Control is responsible...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

