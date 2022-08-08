Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, TexasTour Tyler TexasMarshall, TX
The fruits of our labor "Winona Orchards" founded in 2007 by John & Anita Sattler just outside Winona, Texas near TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a DifferenceTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Tortilla Kitchen of East Texas, Authentic Mexican cuisine for pickup, delivery, and special eventsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Winifred from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Winifred — from the SPCA of East Texas. Winifred is a 2-year-old terrier mix who came to the SPCA of East Texas from a local shelter after having puppies in the pound. \All her puppies have been adopted...
KLTV
Tyler LDS church hosts emergency preparedness expo
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Self-reliance is important according to one church leader in Tyler. Bishop David Spray of Tyler’s second ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said it’s important to be self-sufficient in emergencies, like extended power outages or another “Snowmageddon.”. Topics...
KLTV
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools
East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors.
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
KLTV
Kilgore Housing Development
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses.
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Katana
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet of the week Katana is looking for her forever home. She was born on April 9, 2020 and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is spayed, microchipped, house broken and up to date on her vaccinations. She gets along with dogs, cats and kids. She will require a fenced in yard, and members of the SPCA said she is a great dog with some puppy energy in her.
KLTV
City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area. Longview woman says husband's truck saved him from downburst.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore
East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
KLTV
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses.
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
KLTV
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. Longview police said Jefferson passed away in […]
‘You will get caught’: Tyler ISD installing ‘vape detectors’ in high school, CTC campuses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday. In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” More vape detectors will also be installed […]
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KLTV
Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County. The fire happened Wednesday in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area. Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well...
KLTV
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
East Texas storm damage: Roof of building catches on fire in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Storms on Wednesday caused damage in East Texas. In Nacogdoches, the roof of a building caught on fire at 1324 South Street around 1:52 p.m. after it fell onto a power line. No one was injured in the fire. Oncor made it to the scene and turned off the electricity. Firefighters […]
