TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet of the week Katana is looking for her forever home. She was born on April 9, 2020 and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is spayed, microchipped, house broken and up to date on her vaccinations. She gets along with dogs, cats and kids. She will require a fenced in yard, and members of the SPCA said she is a great dog with some puppy energy in her.

TYLER, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO