Longview, TX

KLTV

New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Winifred from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Winifred — from the SPCA of East Texas. Winifred is a 2-year-old terrier mix who came to the SPCA of East Texas from a local shelter after having puppies in the pound. \All her puppies have been adopted...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler LDS church hosts emergency preparedness expo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Self-reliance is important according to one church leader in Tyler. Bishop David Spray of Tyler’s second ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said it’s important to be self-sufficient in emergencies, like extended power outages or another “Snowmageddon.”. Topics...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools

East Texas Food Bank, Dream Center partner with Door Dash to deliver groceries to seniors.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore Housing Development

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Katana

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet of the week Katana is looking for her forever home. She was born on April 9, 2020 and is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is spayed, microchipped, house broken and up to date on her vaccinations. She gets along with dogs, cats and kids. She will require a fenced in yard, and members of the SPCA said she is a great dog with some puppy energy in her.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers

City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Check out some East Texas Oilfield history in Kilgore

East Texas is full of history, and you can see 17 real photo postcard enlargements by Jack Nolan (1889-1972), a prolific photographer of oil boom communities, at the Kilgore College East Texas Oil Museum. This new exhibit will last until December 10th and includes includes photos of the East Texas...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight

Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools. Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. Longview police said Jefferson passed away in […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Crews at scene of house fire on Beauregard Drive in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Smith County. The fire happened Wednesday in the 16500 block of Beauregard Drive. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic area. Firefighters from Flint-Gresham, Noonday, and the Bullard Volunteer Fire Department as well...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX

