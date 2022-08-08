Perquimans Sheriff arrests local man for fleeing to elude, other charges

The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:

Clifton Overton, of 218 Edenton Road St., Hertford, was arrested July 23 and charged with felony fleeing to elude and resisting, obstructing and delaying a police officer. A $13,000 secured bond was set.

Towe White, of the 800 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested July 24 and charged with aiding and abetting someone driving while license revoked. A $500 unsecured bond was set.

Jaclyn Davis, of the 1040 block of Blue Springs Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested July 26 and charged with conspiracy, providing tobacco/vapor to an inmate, providing phone/electronic device to an inmate, second-degree trespass. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

Brandon Elliott, of the 100 block of Treasure Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 28 and charged with assault on a female and assault on a child under the age of 12. No bond was set.

Jerry Midgett, of the 100 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested July 28 and charged with violating a court order. A $12,000 secured bond was set.

James Fields, of the 100 block of Juniper St., Hertford, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communications. A $500 unsecured bond was set.

Brandon Elliott, of the 600 block of Burnt Mill Road, Hertford, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

Marvin Woodard, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female and three counts of child endangerment. No bond was set.

Larry White, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. He was also arrested Aug. 3 and charged with violating a court order. A $5,000 secured bond was set for that charge.

Daryel Moore, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and identity theft. A $20,000 secured bond was set.

Alvin Burke, of the 100 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Aug. 3 and served true bills of indictment for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.