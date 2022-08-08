Read full article on original website
Tower Health Appoints Ann Blankenhorn Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety
WEST READING, PA — Tower Health has named Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Nursing Clinical Practice & Education & Center for Patient Safety. In this leadership role, Ms. Blankenhorn is responsible for system-wide Nursing Clinical Practice, Professional Development, Infection Prevention, Patient Safety, Nursing Informatics, and Patient Education.
United States Proposes $4.1 Million Judgment Against Philadelphia Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA — U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the United States filed a proposed civil judgment Thursday with Philadelphia-based Spivack, Inc., previously operating under the name Verree Pharmacy, and owner-pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, to resolve allegations that they engaged in a years-long practice of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud. The United States filed the related lawsuit against them and other employees of the pharmacy earlier this year. The pharmacy and Spivack have agreed, subject to court approval, to pay over $4.1 million to resolve their civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act, and forfeiture. The proposed judgment would also permanently ban them from ever dispensing controlled substances in the future.
Malvern Bancorp Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results
PAOLI, PA — Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Hill International Selected for Two Landmark Projects in Abu Dhabi
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living. The Grove Project encompasses The...
Job Fair: PennDOT Is Hiring CDL Drivers for the Winter Season
LANCASTER, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a recruitment event for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Lancaster County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21.00/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.) Transportation...
EnerSys Sets Climate Neutrality Goals
— EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) this week announced the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050 as part of its commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone. As a manufacturer of energy storage products EnerSys enables the more...
West Chester Man Indicted on Eight Counts of Fraud and Five Counts of Tax Evasion
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware announced that Robert L. Higgins, age 67, of West Chester, PA, was indicted Friday in a Second Superseding Indictment on eight counts of fraud and five counts of tax evasion. The Indictment charges that Higgins owned...
Shusterman Invites Residents to Join Her for Discussion on the Vital Role of Greenspaces
PAOLI, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman is inviting residents of the 157th Legislative District to join her for a discussion about how greenspaces help keep neighborhoods healthy. The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, and attendees are invited to stay and explore the grounds after the discussion concludes.
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
Lane and Ramp Closures Coming to U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange
BENSALEM, TWP, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place at night next week on U.S. 1 and at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Bensalem Interchange, and on Street Road (Route 132) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, for paving, bridge painting and other construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Expect Delays on Hulmeville Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County
PENNDEL, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Hulmeville Avenue between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Crescent Avenue in Penndel Borough, Bucks County, on Thursday, August 18, through Monday, August 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Drivers: Expect Daytime Lane Closures on Route 100 and U.S. 202
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Daytime lane closures are planned next week on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in Chester County and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Chester County. Monday, August 15,...
Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
U.S. 1 Lane Closures Next Week: Motorists Should Allow Extra Time and Expect Delays
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for guide rail installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Delaware County Drivers: Beware of Restricted State Highways
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways in Delaware County will be restricted from Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for crack sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work locations are:. Mill Road between Brinton...
CCIU Summer Career Academies Provide Unique, Hands-on Experience
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) Summer Career Academies (SCA) are unique from the typical kids’ summer camps. They are hands-on programs that allow students to explore careers that interest them in fun and exciting ways. Students have the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art technology while learning from experienced professionals in both classroom and lab settings.
Auditions Open for the 2022-2023 Philadelphia Boys Choir; Internationally Acclaimed Group Seeks Singers for Choir and Chorale
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Few young men get to enjoy the unique experiences of performing with some of Philadelphia’s most well-known arts groups and in front of audiences around the world, but for members of the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale (PBCC), these are annual highlights. Singing with the program offers not only an exceptional music education, but opportunities to develop personal responsibility and build bonds with peers that help to set the stage for the next phases of life. These bonds can begin for boys in PBCC’s training programs starting as young as age seven.
Detour Ahead: CSX Railroad Closing Route 413 in Middletown Township
MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — CSX Railroad is planning to close Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue) between Comly Avenue and Park Avenue in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, August 28, to 12:00 PM Saturday, September 3, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During...
Things to Do in Pennsylvania with Kids: Family-Friendly Attractions
If you are looking for things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, look no further! This state is full of family-friendly attractions that will keep everyone entertained. From amusement parks to zoos to historical sites, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. So, whether you’re from Pennsylvania or just visiting, be sure to check out these amazing family-friendly attractions!
