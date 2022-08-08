ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's where The Sporting News thinks Florida will play their bowl game

By Adam Dubbin
 4 days ago
The college football schedule is quickly nearing as the Gator Nation prepares for the first year of the Billy Napier era after shedding the skin of the previous administration at the end of last season. The grand finale of Dan Mullen’s tenure created a toxic cloud that smothered the program and left Gators buried in the standings.

Unfortunately, the fog continues to hover over Gainesville in the eyes of the national media but mostly because the Orange and Blue have not had a chance to prove themselves on the field. Yes, Napier is untested at the Power Five level and has only experienced Southeastern Conference competition as an assistant, but a change in team philosophy and culture can go a long way in college sports.

With all of that in mind, The Sporting News published its college football bowl predictions recently, with the Gators set to face the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is scheduled for December 17.

Considering that five of the last six first-year head coaches have won at least eight games (Will Muschamp won just seven) in their debut seasons, the prominent publication’s prognostications likely represent the floor for Florida’s postseason possibilities. Additionally, if the Gators stumble in 2022 it would be far more likely that they play in an in-state bowl — like how they landed in the Gasparilla Bowl last season — rather than travel cross-country to Sin City.

So do not set your calendars just yet Gator fans, there is plenty of football to be played before there is any idea where Florida might land in the post-season. But if all else fails, always keep an eye on the Sunshine State for a bowl game host.

