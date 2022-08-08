Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche's blood test revealed narcotics in her system: LAPD
It's believed Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles last Friday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Heche, 53, is being investigated for a felony DUI traffic collision. Blood draw results showed the presence of narcotics; however additional testing is required to rule out what was given to her medically.
AOL Corp
Anne Heche not expected to survive fiery crash into home, her family says
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being...
AOL Corp
Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury and 'is not expected to survive,' says rep
Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering brain damage during a horrific car crash, her publicist told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement late Thursday. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," read the statement, sent on behalf of the actress's family. "She is not expected to survive."
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
AOL Corp
Hospital employee arrested after 39 guns, including assault rifle, found in office closet
A New Jersey hospital worker was arrested after police said they discovered multiple guns – including an assault rifle – and ammunition at the hospital while responding to a bomb threat. On the afternoon of July 18, officers with Secaucus Police Department arrived at Hudson Regional Hospital, less...
AOL Corp
Vanessa Bryant in tears as lawyer accuses L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos 'for a laugh'
Vanessa Bryant's attorney accused Los Angeles County officials of exploiting Kobe Bryant's death and sharing photos from the scene of his helicopter crash "for a laugh" in opening arguments of a civil trial that started on Wednesday. Bryant is suing the county for invasion of privacy, arguing that Los Angeles...
AOL Corp
Cameron Park man killed in south Sacramento County crash identified by coroner
Coroners’ officials have identified the driver killed in an early Tuesday crash in the Vineyard area of south Sacramento County that also seriously injured a passenger in the car. The driver was identified as Gerard Martin Aguilar, 21, of Cameron Park, according to Sacramento County Coroner’s officials. The crash...
AOL Corp
California plane lands on busy freeway near Los Angeles, ignites after crashing into truck
A single-engine plane carrying a pilot and one passenger crash-landed on California's 91 Freeway after an engine malfunction, striking a truck and igniting into flames, according to authorities. The two people inside the plane were unharmed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident occurred on the highway 45 minutes...
AOL Corp
Man in custody for shooting Caswell County Sheriff’s deputy, then barricading himself in home
An officer with the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after being shot by an armed man at a residence in the rural town of Semora, officials say. Authorities arrested the suspect who barricaded himself inside his home for several hours after the shooting. The...
Missing 6-year-old boy from Phoenix found in Las Vegas
A missing 6-year-old Phoenix boy is being reunited with family after having been found Saturday in Las Vegas. The boy, Gerardo Barrera, was located by Las Vegas-area police when the 2020 white Chevrolet Avalanche he was suspected to have been taken in was seen at a fast food restaurant early Saturday morning after going missing Friday, according to Phoenix police. ...
AOL Corp
Man suspected of shooting Arcadia police officer in custody after hours-long standoff
A man suspected of shooting his brother and an Arcadia police officer was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night. The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested around 10:40 p.m., said Deputy Miguel Meza, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson. A source told The Times...
AOL Corp
California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano
A Southern California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband spiked his hot lemonade multiple times with liquid Drano, police said. The woman, a physician in Mission Viejo, was arrested on Aug. 4 after her husband contacted police saying he believed his wife was poisoning him and provided detectives with “video evidence supporting his suspicion,” police saidin a statement Tuesday.
