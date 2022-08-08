ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AOL Corp

Anne Heche's blood test revealed narcotics in her system: LAPD

It's believed Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles last Friday. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Heche, 53, is being investigated for a felony DUI traffic collision. Blood draw results showed the presence of narcotics; however additional testing is required to rule out what was given to her medically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury and 'is not expected to survive,' says rep

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering brain damage during a horrific car crash, her publicist told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement late Thursday. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," read the statement, sent on behalf of the actress's family. "She is not expected to survive."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Heche
Ellen Degeneres
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Missing 6-year-old boy from Phoenix found in Las Vegas

A missing 6-year-old Phoenix boy is being reunited with family after having been found Saturday in Las Vegas.  The boy, Gerardo Barrera, was located by Las Vegas-area police when the 2020 white Chevrolet Avalanche he was suspected to have been taken in was seen at a fast food restaurant early Saturday morning after going missing Friday, according to Phoenix police. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

California doctor arrested on suspicion of spiking husband's drink with Drano

A Southern California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband spiked his hot lemonade multiple times with liquid Drano, police said. The woman, a physician in Mission Viejo, was arrested on Aug. 4 after her husband contacted police saying he believed his wife was poisoning him and provided detectives with “video evidence supporting his suspicion,” police saidin a statement Tuesday.
MISSION VIEJO, CA

