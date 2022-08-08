ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

wwnytv.com

Perfect weather for outdoor plans

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sunshine in the forecast through the weekend. Today started out on the cool side. Early morning temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and it will be around 75 by afternoon. It will be sunny and a little humid, but nothing oppressive. Overnight...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Another great-looking day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a refreshing start. Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and the dew point was in the mid-50s. Rain is possible today, but there’s only a 30% chance. Mostly, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, formerly of the Eddy Road died peacefully early Thursday evening on August 11, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident since July of 2019. Chuck was born on June...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s Streetscape project underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away August 11, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, son of Sam and Nellie (Coella) Felicia. Ralph has resided in Adams Center since 1996. He...
ADAMS CENTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman discovers, restores lost garden

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Celebration of Life: Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Gerald V. Hill’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Salvation Army golf tourney is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament this weekend to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army. Organizer Paul Simmons says 54 teams have signed up to play 27 holes. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. The tournament is at Willowbrook Golf Course on...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Rae H. Patterson, 83, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rae H. Patterson, 83, Clayton passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Camillus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Rae was born in Watertown November 18, 1938, daughter of Gerald H. and F. Margaret Kelley Hammond. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Utica College.
CLAYTON, NY

