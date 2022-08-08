Read full article on original website
Perfect weather for outdoor plans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s sunshine in the forecast through the weekend. Today started out on the cool side. Early morning temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and it will be around 75 by afternoon. It will be sunny and a little humid, but nothing oppressive. Overnight...
Another great-looking day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day was off to a refreshing start. Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s and the dew point was in the mid-50s. Rain is possible today, but there’s only a 30% chance. Mostly, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, of Champion
CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” W. Phelps, 61, formerly of the Eddy Road died peacefully early Thursday evening on August 11, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY where he had been a resident since July of 2019. Chuck was born on June...
Laundromat could move in when Watertown store moves out
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that Stewart’s Shops is switching up its Washington Street location in Watertown, what will happen with the existing store?. According to Stewart’s real estate representative Chuck Marshall, the company is trying to work through redevelopment with someone who would put a laundromat at the location.
Watertown’s Streetscape project underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction is underway on Watertown’s Streetscape project. It’s visible on Franklin Street as well as Lachanauer plaza near Coffeen Street as CSI Construction begins the upgrades. The $3.6 million project was funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, money the city won to improve...
Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Ralph J. Felicia, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away August 11, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1942 in Syracuse, NY, son of Sam and Nellie (Coella) Felicia. Ralph has resided in Adams Center since 1996. He...
Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Facelifts continue on Watertown buildings
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown buildings in Watertown are continuing to get facelifts. Thanks to Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds, facades have been updated at Empire Square and the Crystal Restaurant on Public Square as well as the Musselman Building on State Street. More projects are still in the works.
Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Theodore A. “Ted” Peterson, 57, of US Rt. 11, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. Born on May 30, 1965 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Fred H. and Alma Roggenkamp Peterson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984, and attended Jefferson Community College.
Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
Celebration of Life: Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Gerald V. Hill’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Local officials reflect on changes in Covid guidelines
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the Centers for Disease Control ease Covid-19 restrictions, local leaders are reflecting on the beginning of the pandemic, the rules and the last two-and-a-half years. In March 2020, Joe Lightfoot was the St. Lawrence County Legislature chair. “There was a lot of frustration in...
Salvation Army golf tourney is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a golf tournament this weekend to benefit the Watertown Salvation Army. Organizer Paul Simmons says 54 teams have signed up to play 27 holes. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. The tournament is at Willowbrook Golf Course on...
Gouverneur Rescue Squad says grant will benefit entire county
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Federal funds for a St. Lawrence County ambulance squad will bring newer equipment and advanced training. To help bring hands-on training and education to first responders, the Gouverneur Rescue Squad is receiving $130,000 in federal grant money. “The way that money can be used for...
Rae H. Patterson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rae H. Patterson, 83, Clayton passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Camillus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Rae was born in Watertown November 18, 1938, daughter of Gerald H. and F. Margaret Kelley Hammond. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Utica College.
