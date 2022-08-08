WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO