Kansas Wesleyan University has announced it is adopting SafeZone from CriticalArc to create a safer campus where students can continue to learn and thrive. KWU encourages its students to engage with the local community and says it wants them to feel confident and safe wherever they are. Unlike a typical student safety and security system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, protecting students and staff whether they are on campus, off campus or traveling abroad. Many KWU students participate in athletics and academic events around the country. With SafeZone, they’ll be able to get help at the touch of a button, wherever they are, 24/7.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO