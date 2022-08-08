ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KDOT: Resurfacing to begin Monday in Saline County

Beginning Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a mill and overlay on Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 104 in Saline County. Work on K-4 will continue east from the K-4/Interstate 135 junction to the south city limits of Gypsum. Work on K-104 will continue north from the K-4/K-104 junction to the I-135/Mentor Road junction.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions

OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU prioritizes student well-being, adopts safety, security software

Kansas Wesleyan University has announced it is adopting SafeZone from CriticalArc to create a safer campus where students can continue to learn and thrive. KWU encourages its students to engage with the local community and says it wants them to feel confident and safe wherever they are. Unlike a typical student safety and security system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, protecting students and staff whether they are on campus, off campus or traveling abroad. Many KWU students participate in athletics and academic events around the country. With SafeZone, they’ll be able to get help at the touch of a button, wherever they are, 24/7.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions

Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State

MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus

New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement

TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city

A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina

What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club

Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police hope video sheds light on who shot car window at YMCA

A Salina woman walked out of the Salina Family YMCA Thursday afternoon to find that someone had shot the driver's side window of her car. The 71-year-old woman walked out of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and discovered a shattered window on her 2020 Lexus ES 350, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The window had possibly been shot with a BB, he said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Thousands lost in jail bonding scams in McPherson County

MCPHERSON - Authorities in McPherson are investigating scams of alleged family members needing to bond out of jail. From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Lobby reference a past scam. Through the investigation, it...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Money, surveillance system stolen from Salina pizza place

Police are investigating a burglary at a central Salina pizza place. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street, and stole just under $700 from the safe and the $400 video surveillance system.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Minor earthquake strikes SSW of Woodbine Thursday

WOODBINE - A minor earthquake shook part of east-central Dickinson County this morning, slightly more than a day since another minor quake struck. A 2.0 magnitude quake struck south-southwest of Woodbine at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It was centered just north of 1100 Avenue between Union Road and Trail Road.
WOODBINE, KS
Salina Post

Gray SUV sought in south Salina hit-and-run collision

Police are looking for a gray SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision in south Salina early this morning. Salina Police Captian Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, a gray SUV-style vehicle made a wide turn off of Carl Avenue onto northbound Roach Street and struck a parked 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, causing damage on the driver's side.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Landstar Trucker Appreciation Night at Salina Speedway Friday

Attention truckers: Friday is your night at Salina Speedway!. The Landstar 24th annual Trucker Appreciation Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday at Salina Speedway. CDL drivers get into the evening of stock car racing for free from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday courtesy Landstar Ranger of Salina, according to an event flyer.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

