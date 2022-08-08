Read full article on original website
Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
KDOT: Resurfacing to begin Monday in Saline County
Beginning Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a mill and overlay on Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 104 in Saline County. Work on K-4 will continue east from the K-4/Interstate 135 junction to the south city limits of Gypsum. Work on K-104 will continue north from the K-4/K-104 junction to the I-135/Mentor Road junction.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 13
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Candis Moncheal; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic Battery: rude physical contact.
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
KWU prioritizes student well-being, adopts safety, security software
Kansas Wesleyan University has announced it is adopting SafeZone from CriticalArc to create a safer campus where students can continue to learn and thrive. KWU encourages its students to engage with the local community and says it wants them to feel confident and safe wherever they are. Unlike a typical student safety and security system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, protecting students and staff whether they are on campus, off campus or traveling abroad. Many KWU students participate in athletics and academic events around the country. With SafeZone, they’ll be able to get help at the touch of a button, wherever they are, 24/7.
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State
MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus
New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
Saint Francis Ministries suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
K-9 apprehends Salina man after pursuit in northern part of city
A pursuit through the northern part of the city ended early this morning when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who was then fleeing on foot. The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Before the officer could initiate a stop, the car accelerated away from the scene and the officer began a pursuit of the car through parts of north Salina.
Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina
What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club
Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
Police hope video sheds light on who shot car window at YMCA
A Salina woman walked out of the Salina Family YMCA Thursday afternoon to find that someone had shot the driver's side window of her car. The 71-year-old woman walked out of the YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, at approximately 4:20 p.m. and discovered a shattered window on her 2020 Lexus ES 350, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The window had possibly been shot with a BB, he said.
Thousands lost in jail bonding scams in McPherson County
MCPHERSON - Authorities in McPherson are investigating scams of alleged family members needing to bond out of jail. From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to the Law Enforcement Lobby reference a past scam. Through the investigation, it...
Money, surveillance system stolen from Salina pizza place
Police are investigating a burglary at a central Salina pizza place. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street, and stole just under $700 from the safe and the $400 video surveillance system.
Minor earthquake strikes SSW of Woodbine Thursday
WOODBINE - A minor earthquake shook part of east-central Dickinson County this morning, slightly more than a day since another minor quake struck. A 2.0 magnitude quake struck south-southwest of Woodbine at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It was centered just north of 1100 Avenue between Union Road and Trail Road.
Gray SUV sought in south Salina hit-and-run collision
Police are looking for a gray SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision in south Salina early this morning. Salina Police Captian Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 2:15 a.m. Friday, a gray SUV-style vehicle made a wide turn off of Carl Avenue onto northbound Roach Street and struck a parked 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, causing damage on the driver's side.
Landstar Trucker Appreciation Night at Salina Speedway Friday
Attention truckers: Friday is your night at Salina Speedway!. The Landstar 24th annual Trucker Appreciation Night at the Races is scheduled for Friday at Salina Speedway. CDL drivers get into the evening of stock car racing for free from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday courtesy Landstar Ranger of Salina, according to an event flyer.
