Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFTV
SEE: These pets are available for adoption in Orlando
Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees as overcrowding continues The shelter is currently caring for more than 500 animals. (WFTV/WFTV)
A New Vendor Will Replace The Old Spanish Sugar Mill With a New Restaurant
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill will be replaced with a new restaurant by Guest Services Inc.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
VIDEO: Sharks Stalk Family In Florida While Swimming
I know, it's another shark story. It doesn't make it any less scary. Plus, I'm going to Florida this weekend. In this case it happened in Daytona Beach, Florida. Drones are good for business, and a drone captured this video below. *Video from @danjarussphotography via Storyful. I know some folks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
wogx.com
Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
fox35orlando.com
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff K-9 Looks Adorably Proud in His ‘Back-to-School’ Photo
Picture day is always exciting for kids of all ages—and that includes fur babies. Meet Chico, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who took things quite seriously this year when it came to a photo marking his 5th year on the job. Why should kids have all the fun?
wogx.com
Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died at training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon.
wogx.com
Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets
If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you. The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them.
wogx.com
Space Coast 'Field of Dreams' gives people with disabilities a chance to play
FOX 35's Nestor Mato visited Florida's own Space Coast Field of Dreams. A Florida first, the sports complex has rubber fields and other safety measures so it is accessible to people with all abilities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups in Orlando. Inside the boxes will be unexpected healthy...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
villages-news.com
Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Stormy weekend ahead for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees/70% chance p.m. storms. A weak front remains stalled over northern Florida this weekend. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beachgoers all weekend during the afternoon. In addition to the lightning, slow-moving storms with heavy rain could bring localized flooding.
wogx.com
Viral video brings felony charges for Florida men accused of berating teen in Sanford neighborhood
SANFORD, Fla. - Two Central Florida men accused of berating a teen driver in Sanford are officially charged. Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are now both charged with felonies after a violent video surfaced in June and went viral. The two men can be seen aggressively yelling, and...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
Comments / 0