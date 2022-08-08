ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently. The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Florida woman accused of drowning pet Chihuahua in swimming pool

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been accused of drowning her pet Chihuahua and authorities said it was caught on camera. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "despicable dog drowner." Investigators said the woman was caught on camera drowning her own Chihuahua in a swimming pool in October 2021.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages

Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date

Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Orlando weather forecast: Stormy weekend ahead for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees/70% chance p.m. storms. A weak front remains stalled over northern Florida this weekend. This will induce a westerly flow which will push any afternoon storms that form toward the coast. This means a lightning hazard for beachgoers all weekend during the afternoon. In addition to the lightning, slow-moving storms with heavy rain could bring localized flooding.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

