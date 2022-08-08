ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which of the former USC QBs will have the best season?

Three former USC quarterbacks will (most likely) be starting for new teams this fall. JT Daniels is suiting up for West Virginia, of course. The other, as many WVU fans also know, is Kedon Slovis, who is expected to start at Pitt in the season opener against WVU (and, likely, Daniels). The third is Jaxson Dart, who transferred to Ole Miss and should be leading the way for the Rebels. But.... which of these three quarterbacks will have the best 2022 season? The boys over at CBSSports HQ debate. Check it out in the video above.
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
USC's commitment to physicality comes with caution

USC started training camp with an emphasis on physicality that came as music to the ears of Trojan fans and early indications based on what we’re allowed to see are that they are putting the players through their paces. A picture is worth a thousand words and Bobby Haskins’ arms after Monday night’s Coliseum practice said plenty. Decorated with fresh red slashes and pink-purple bruises, Haskins confirmed verbally what we could see just by looking at him: The Trojans aren’t playing tag out there.
