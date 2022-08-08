Few artists this century have been as closely associated with the concept of sampling as Danger Mouse. In 2004, the producer born Brian Burton achieved acclaim as something of an audio Banksy—a pop-art collagist whose rule-breaking wasn’t just a feature, but a calling card. He owed that reputation to The Grey Album, on which he mixed acapellas from Jay-Z’s The Black Album with beats made from bits of the Beatles’ self-titled White Album. It was a deconstruction of two classics that became a significant work in its own right, launching a thousand lawyer’s letters (and seemingly as many lesser imitators, lest we forget The Black and Blue Album).

