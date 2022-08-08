Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
Albino Deer Spotted in The City of Buffalo
You have probably seen a deer a time or two in your life. They are pretty much everywhere in Western New York. I remember growing up in Amherst and there were so many deer running around our neighborhood and around Sweet Home Road -- to the point there was added emphasis for drivers to be on the lookout.
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
New York’s Most Shameful Pizza Served In Buffalo [PHOTO]
Buffalo is known as the home of the Chicken Wing, but there are plenty of pizza places around Western New York that serve amazing pizza along with those wings. But it looks like one place has missed the mark when it comes to showing off the amazing pizza that Western New Yorkers enjoy on a daily basis.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Upstate NY pastor accuses AG of harassment, intimidation over ReAwaken America event
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in Upstate New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state’s attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter...
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
NewsChannel 36
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
wnypapers.com
Future plans for Radisson discussed
√ Grand Island Town Board sets Aug. 15 public hearing on project. Grand Island residents learned more on the future of the Radisson at a community gathering Tuesday in the hotel, during a meeting outlining adaptive reuse plans by developers. Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture in Orchard Park and Justin...
