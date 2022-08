SUTHERLAND, Neb. — A New York man has been charged after Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers found more than 250 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Sutherland Thursday. Steven Windoloski, 31, of Massena, New York, is charged in Lincoln County Court with...

SUTHERLAND, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO