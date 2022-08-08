ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 new speed cameras activated in Baltimore County school zones

BALTIMORE -- Four new speed cameras posted in Baltimore County school zones were activated on Monday, authorities said.

While the cameras are active, drivers caught going 12 or more miles per hour above the posted limit will receive warnings for the next 30 days, Baltimore County Police said. Once the grace period ends, speeding drivers will receive citations in the mail.

The speed cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, including over the summer and during days when school is not in session.

The four new cameras are in place in the following three school zones:

  • Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt. Wilson Lane (westbound)
  • New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard (northbound & southbound)
  • Randallstown High School, 9200 block of Winands Road (eastbound)

For additional details about Baltimore County's speed camera program and a complete list of locations, visit the county's website.

