ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6BPE_0h9QHiiz00

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA 00:24

It was a big day for Frontier Airlines at Denver International Airport.

CBS

City officials joined the airline on Monday as it broke ground on new gates.

Frontier is adding four new gates at the airport and extended its lease 10 years.

All of the gates will be ground loaded, which allows the airline to board and deplane passengers from both the front and rear of the plane. That makes makes the process faster.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers

Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows. Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie. Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Dia#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Business Industry#Linus Business#Deplane
CBS Denver

Afghan women who now call Colorado home create business

A year after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan, refugees who came to Colorado are still working to build their lives here. Beth Finesilver knows this well. She is helping four refugee women get inventory ready for the artisan's market she is hosting in her front yard Saturday. They are hand-sewn items made by Afghan women who have had a difficult year. "They were pulled out of Afghanistan, some with only their clothes on their back. They've all got children. One woman lost her husband to COVID," Beth explains. She met them when she saw a post on social media asking if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

3 ways to celebrate Pueblo's famed green chiles

If it's August, it's time to start harvesting the famous Pueblo green chiles and expect them to be hotter this year. Farmers say hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture create the perfect conditions for hotter peppers.They've had the perfect conditions for hotter peppers, hotter temperatures and slightly less moisture.It's also the roasting begins and to make plans to celebrate the peppers.. As you would expect Pueblo goes all out to celebrate its chiles and its agriculture industry that provides so much fresh produce for the state. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival is set for September 23 -...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police boost security at Carnation Festival

Security organizers with the long-standing Carnation Festival in Wheat Ridge are making some changes following several violent crimes this summer across the nation, including the mass shooting that left seven people dead at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois. "When I first started it was more about just the community coming out and enjoying it. Unfortunately, with some of the things that have happened in and around the country, law enforcement has had to change their stance," said Commander Lucas Hunt with the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Hunt has been in law enforcement for 35 years and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Havana Corridor Retail Theft Initiative targets shoplifters

The 4.3-mile stretch of Havana Street in Aurora from 6th Avenue to Dartmouth Avenue is the Havana Business Improvement District. It is a hub for retail in the city.  Scott Davenport owns Heirloom Antique Mall located in the area. In late July he was the victim of what police call an organized shoplifting ring.  "It was literally like 10 seconds for them to pop the lock and get in," he told CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd. He isn't alone. The Havana Business District is one of the top targets in the nation for shoplifting crimes. On Thursday, Aurora police detailed their...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

The torrential rain last weekend helped further erode Colorado's drought

Drought in Colorado has improved for the sixth consecutive week. The torrential rain that fell over parts of the Front Range last weekend has undeniably helped.The weekly drought monitor across the country is released each Thursday morning. The data this week showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least moderate drought dropped 4% from a week ago. Currently 58% of the state has at least moderate drought and 27% of the state has at least severe drought. Just 6% of Colorado has one of the worse two drought categories which are extreme and exceptional drought. Those categories cover only the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jared Fitzgerald sentenced to 262 months for bank robbery

Jared Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery. That's a more than 21-year sentence.Authorities said his first robbery happened on July 24, 2020. That's when Fitzgerald went into the MidFirst Bank on North Cook Street in Denver.Prosecutors said he pulled out a gun before ordering employees to open the vault. Then he went back and robbed the same bank that October.In April of last year, he hit a Power Credit Union in Pueblo. In July, prosecutors said he was visibly armed with a handgun when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honors veterans

Colorado Congressman Ed Perlmutter honored two service members who never received the medals they earned. On Thursday, they finally got the recognition they deserved. The son of Anthony Iozzo received the medals for his father, who was killed in combat in WWII just two days before his birth. Those medals include two Purple Hearts. Perlmutter said he has made it a mission to honor the 400,000 veterans in the Denver metro area, "I wanted to recognize those men and women who have served our nation. I wanted to do that because of how great their service is."Perlmutter also honored U.S. Merchant Marine veteran Edward Talbot who served during the Vietnam War. Perlmutter said it is especially important to honor those veterans because of the treatment they received when they returned home from combat.   
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Electric school buses aim to save money, help keep air clean

As a new statewide program aims to clean up Colorado's air by helping schools transition to electric buses. There is both state and federal money to help pay for the buses and charging stations.Along with the environmental benefits, electric buses save schools money on fuel and maintenance costs.They can put that into the classroom by paying teachers better, reducing class size and adding enrichment programs.Aurora Public Schools already has seven electric school buses. The superintendent points out the electric buses also reduce noise pollution on the campuses and in the community.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy