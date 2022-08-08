ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Cult of Mac

When downsizing your display is not downgrading [Setups]

We’ve seen a few computer setups lately where the owner switches from one or more large monitors to something smaller. But they don’t necessarily see losing the screen real estate as a “downgrade.”. That’s the case with today’s featured M1 Pro MacBook-centered setup. It went from a...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

New Anker power bank pushes 140W to charge 3 devices

Anker has been on a roll lately with new chargers, and it kept going Wednesday with the release of its PowerCore 24K, aka the Anker 737 Power Bank. The gadget packs a 24,000mAh battery, three ports for charging devices (up to and including your MacBook) plus a handy digital display that shows you what the device is doing.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Mac Studio workstation makeover enhances whole room [Setups]

With so many people working from home these days, a whole lot of them spend much of their life in one room — wherever the computer setup is, that is. And that’s all the more the case in apartments and small homes. So improving the setup can have a pretty big impact.
COMPUTERS

