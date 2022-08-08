ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: Emil Ekiyor explains the participation trophy Alabama Football has

By Sam Murphy
 5 days ago
Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

If you play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, odds are you are a motivated athlete. Alabama offensive linemen, Emil Ekiyor, explained to the media that there is a participation trophy in the Tide’s dining room. The trophy says “runner-up” and “Indianapolis” on it, the site of the National Title loss against Georgia.

It’s supposed to question if you’re okay with being in second place, or do you have the drive that it takes to be a champion? A constant reminder that second place isn’t the standard in Tuscaloosa.

Every time you enter the dining room it is supposed to be a painful reminder of the loss to the Bulldogs and what it will take to avenge that game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

