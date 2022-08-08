WATCH: Emil Ekiyor explains the participation trophy Alabama Football has

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

If you play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, odds are you are a motivated athlete. Alabama offensive linemen, Emil Ekiyor, explained to the media that there is a participation trophy in the Tide’s dining room. The trophy says “runner-up” and “Indianapolis” on it, the site of the National Title loss against Georgia.

It’s supposed to question if you’re okay with being in second place, or do you have the drive that it takes to be a champion? A constant reminder that second place isn’t the standard in Tuscaloosa.

Every time you enter the dining room it is supposed to be a painful reminder of the loss to the Bulldogs and what it will take to avenge that game.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!