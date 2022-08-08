Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
The 15 best books we've read in 2022 so far, from new releases to continual bestsellers
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Below, you'll find the best books the Insider Reviews team has read so far in 2022. The list includes both fiction and nonfiction books, as well as both new releases and older works. Need more books? Check out...
Can You Really Sell Childhood Toys for Thousands?
Anyone who has ever owned a “Star Wars” action figure or a Lego set has surely heard tales of people selling their childhood toy collections for six or even seven figures. With stories like that, it’s hard not to wonder whether an uncashed lottery ticket is hiding in your own attic.
Costco Has Shag Area Rugs for Cheap Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While you’re grabbing a 10-pack of avocados and a famous $1.50 hot dog, don’t forget to browse the home decor section of Costco. The warehouse club often has deals that can’t be beat on things that aren’t edible, too.
Snag 15% Off Some of Our Favorite Brightland Olive Oils and Vinegars with Our Exclusive Discount
Alyssa is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York. When she's not diving into the latest in food and home decor, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and son. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Target Has a Great Deal on the Apple iPad Mini
If you're trying to decide if you need a laptop, but don't want to spend a bunch of money to get one, I'm here to suggest getting an iPad instead. Hear me out: Target is offering this iPad Mini for $399, and if you opt to buy a laptop for the same price instead, you'll almost certainly regret it.
Rare penny sells for $14,155 after massive bidding war – why it’s so valuable
LIKE wine, cheese, and whiskey, many coins get better with age. Some of the most coveted and expensive coins today are antiques, like this 1793 penny that was recently sold for $14,155. The 18th-century coin was initially listed on eBay for 99 cents, but the first bid launched the price...
ZDNet
A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
Airlines haven't done a fine job of communicating with their customers lately. Their chosen method, most often, has been not to communicate with their customers at all. They prefer telling them that hold times for customer service will be four hours. Or more. So, good luck. I was moved, then,...
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in August
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
Amazon’s Top-Selling Bedding Brand Just Launched a Linen Sheet Set
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
These Luxurious Turkish Towels Have Hundreds of Five-Star Reviews — and They’re 60% Off Right Now!
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Airstream Just Made a Wallpaper Collection Meant For Van Life
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
How Much Should You Spend on a Child’s Birthday Gift When Your Kid Is Invited To Their Party?
When your young child gets invited to a classmate's birthday party, he or she will likely be overwhelmed with excitement. Meanwhile, you can't help but wonder, "Wow much should I spend on a gift?" See...
This “Hocus Pocus” Advent Calendar Will Have You Counting Down Every ‘Glorious Morning’ Until Halloween
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s still August, but as Halloween enthusiasts know, it’s never too early to celebrate spooky season. And given that next month marks the highly anticipated return of everyone’s favorite fictional sisters (Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, of course), what better way to get in the spellbinding spirit of Halloween than with a “Hocus Pocus”-themed advent calendar.
Some Bridesmaids Spend Thousands Of Dollars On Being In A Wedding — Here Are 7 Ways To Spend Less And Still Rock The Wedding Party
The average bridesmaid spends between $1,200 and $1,500...yikes...
A Small London Flat Has the Cutest Little Backyard Garden Shed Escape
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Harringay Ladder, Haringay, North London — London, United Kingdom. Type of home: Flat (Victorian conversion) Size: 686 square feet. Years lived...
Woman shares genius iPhone travel hack nobody knows about
A woman on TikTok has shared a genius iPhone hack for travelling, and we can't believe we didn't know about this sooner. @live_thedash The BEST iPhone travel hack you didn’t know about 😉 ✈️ #travelhack #traveltipsandhacks #iphonetravel #ryanair #airlines ♬ original sound - Live_TheDash. In...
Apartment Therapy
Walmart Is Having a Huge Sale on Boho Furniture and Decor — See Our Top Picks
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When considering the bohemian aesthetic, there are a few retailers that quickly come to mind: Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, even West Elm. You might also think about how costly home goods that fall into this stylistic category can be. After all, handmade pieces and furniture derived from organic or sustainable materials are major selling points for many boho-lovers. Luckily, there are places you can go to find those more eccentric items for less, including one you might not have thought of before clicking this article. Indeed, Walmart has a surprising number of chic and cheap bohemian-inspired furniture and home decor, and so many of them are on sale right now. If you’re looking to bring some texture and free-spiritedness to your space, keep reading to see our top discounted picks.
Real Simple
HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Released the 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're All About Vintage Comfort
In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
Apartment Therapy
54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0