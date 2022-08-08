ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
townandtourist.com

30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)

North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Horse Shoe Farm, North Carolina’s Ultimate Luxury and Nature Getaway

There are many ways to enjoy the fall color display in North Carolina as travelers have an abundance of ways to enjoy the show, either by car, train, bicycle, boat or horseback. However, there is only one place to stay and that is at The Horse Shoe Farm, nestled on 85 stunning acres along the ancient waters of the French Broad River.
HORSE SHOE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

11 Breathtaking Places to Enjoy This Fall in North Carolina

Are you ready for the fall season as much as me? North Carolina is one of the most beautiful places to visit during the fall season. You have mountains, city views, beaches, and so much more to enjoy. We are one of the most beautiful states in the country and have so much to offer during every season.
TRAVEL
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Has One of the Most Pet Friendly Cities in the Country

More than 90 million homes in America have a pet, but it turns out there are some cities that are MUCH more friendly to pet owners than others – including one right here in North Carolina. Once again our good friends over at WalletHub have crunched the numbers to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sea#Outer Banks#Green Sea Turtle#Nps
WRAL News

South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach

Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
10NEWS

Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
ENVIRONMENT
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
10NEWS

Another plume of Saharan dust brings haze to Tampa Bay skies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Originating more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, the hazy skies that have been seen over Tampa Bay this week are a result of yet another plume of Saharan dust. These plumes of Saharan dust are quite common from late June into August and...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy