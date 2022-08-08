Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Healing, Hikes and Frogs at Crossroads
Crossroads at Big Creek will welcome the Habitat Healers again on Aug. 13, 9:30-11:30 am, when volunteers of all ages are invited to help with land-restoration efforts. Instruction, equipment, gloves, cookies and lemonade will be provided. Wear clothing and footwear that can get dirty and wet. Join interpretive naturalist Coggin...
Door County Pulse
Culture Club: Shining Light on Fishing for the Moon
This summer, Northern Sky Theater is presenting a 30-year-anniversary production of Fishing for the Moon – the first collaboration between Fred Alley, our co-founder; and Jimmy Kaplan, a guy Fred met while selling stereos in Berkeley, California. Jimmy recently moved to Sturgeon Bay from Milwaukee, where he’d been working...
Door County Pulse
Open Discussion About Death Continues
Steve Freier, an afterlife researcher and writer for The Inner Voice Magazine, will host another community discussion group at the ADRC, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, on Aug. 18, 1-2:30 pm. This session will be the fifth in a well-received series that takes place monthly on the third Thursday.
Door County Pulse
At Twisted Tree, Shannon Mough Curates Connections and Community
As with trees, sometimes the biggest dreams can grow from the smallest seed. For Shannon Mough, her daily yoga and meditation practice planted the seed for a new home and a new career. “I was living in Chicago, doing meditation and yoga, and somewhere along the way, I thought, ‘Maybe...
Door County Pulse
Stonemason Made His Mark on the County
Hear the story of John Buechner – known as Egg Harbor’s “Man of Stone” – during an Egg Harbor Historical Society program Aug. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Buechner left his mark through his skills as a...
Door County Pulse
Learn About Beekeeping
Curious about the world of honeybees and beekeeping? The 2022 community honey harvest will take place Aug. 20, 9-11 am, at Crossroads at Big Creek, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Beekeepers Club will share the fascinating world of honeybees through hands-on, interactive activities and demonstrations for...
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
Door County Pulse
Lorine Niedecker Writing Fellowship Established
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have established the new, two-week Lorine Niedecker Fellowship, which will be offered every two years to an established or emerging poet who’s familiar with the work of the 20th-century American poet Lorine Niedecker. It seeks to encourage research into Niedecker’s life and writing and to promote new work that deals with the poetry of place.
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Moves into New Home
One of Door County’s most active protectors of the great outdoors ran out of room for operations indoors. Door County Land Trust (DCLT) this month finished moving files, maps, photographs, personnel and equipment fewer than two city blocks from an awkward, outdated space into a more versatile and modern office in the former Nicolet Bank building – now known as the Door County Epicenter – at the corner of 4th Avenue and Kentucky Street.
Door County Pulse
Peg Egan PAC Presents The Blind Boys of Alabama
Gospel legends are coming to Egg Harbor on Aug. 14. The Blind Boys of Alabama will play a free show at the Peg Egan Performing Arts Center in what promises to be a memorable night. The Blind Boys have the rare distinction of being recognized worldwide as not only living-legend...
Door County Pulse
75 Years of Fall Fest
This Oct. 15-17, Sister Bay will celebrate its 75th Fall Festival. The big party was postponed for a year because of COVID-19, which means that residents and visitors will be even more fired up to commemorate the annual end-of-season bash. The festival is a huge moneymaker for nonprofits and local...
Door County Pulse
Valmy Thresheree Brings Farm Heritage to Life
The 39th Valmy Thresheree – a celebration of local farm heritage – will deliver fun for the whole family Aug. 19-21 on the grounds of the Northeastern Wisconsin Antique Power Association, 5005 Country View Road in Sturgeon Bay. Gates will open Friday, 6 pm, to welcome attendees with...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Angler’s First Salmon Is State Record
Lake Michigan catch is a Chinook x pink salmon cross. Two potential state-record salmon were caught fewer than 24 hours apart at Sturgeon Bay and Algoma last weekend. The first – what was confirmed as a new Wisconsin-record pinook (natural pink x Chinook cross) – was reeled in by Miroslav Cigler of Daggett, Michigan, aboard the Angler’s Edge charter boat out of Sturgeon Bay midafternoon on Aug. 5. It was his first Lake Michigan fishing trip and his first salmon.
Door County Pulse
Next Triple P Session Coming Soon
Sign up for the next class of Triple P, the Door County Partnership for Children and Families’ new program. The next session, titled Raising Confident, Competent Children, will take place in person Aug. 16, 9-10:30 am, and via Zoom on Aug. 18, 6-7:30 pm. Triple P is designed to...
Door County Pulse
Cana Island Lighthouse Tower Reopens Aug. 12
One of Door County’s most revered destinations will reopen to the public Friday, Aug. 12. The Door County Maritime Museum announced that the Phase 4 restoration work at Cana Island Lighthouse is nearly complete and the lighthouse tower and keeper’s quarters will be back open to the public on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 am.
Door County Pulse
Meeting to Watch: Aug. 15, Southern Door School District
A survey this summer encouraged the Southern Door School Board and superintendent to continue pursuing a $14.9 million capital-improvement project as well as an operational-funding referendum. The board met Aug. 8 to further discuss the survey results and decide which construction, renovation and demolition projects to pursue. On Monday, Aug....
Door County Pulse
DuCharme Signs Historical Fiction Books
If you enjoyed reading Anne of Green Gables or When We Were Yours, you’ll enjoy meeting and learning about similar stories by local author Judy DuCharme. She’ll be signing books at Novel Bay Booksellers, 44 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, on Aug. 19, 2:30-4:30 pm.
Door County Pulse
Clear Invasives With DDC and Weed Warriors
Join Destination Door County (DDC) staff, partners and Door County residents for Leave No Trace Tuesday on Aug. 16, 5-7 pm, at Fish Creek Park, across from the Peninsula State Park entrance. This month, DDC is partnering with Fish Creek’s Weed Warriors for a crash course on invasive species. All supplies will be provided. Stop by for a half hour, or stay the whole time.
Door County Pulse
DC Published Authors Collective: Jan Wrede
Jan Wrede has published four nonfiction books, her most recent being Outspoken: The Olly Neal Story by Olly Neal Jr. as told to Jan Wrede. Wrede and Neal Jr. worked together in 1969 and 1970 as civil-rights activists in eastern Arkansas, where they opened an outpatient clinic for the poor in the community where he grew up as the son of a struggling sharecropper. They were young, and like many others during the 1960s and 1970s, they were “charged with an unreasonable courage to create change,” Wrede wrote.
