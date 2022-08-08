The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have established the new, two-week Lorine Niedecker Fellowship, which will be offered every two years to an established or emerging poet who’s familiar with the work of the 20th-century American poet Lorine Niedecker. It seeks to encourage research into Niedecker’s life and writing and to promote new work that deals with the poetry of place.

