9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them
With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…. When will...
9to5Mac
How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]
The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
9to5Mac
Dropbox to release new beta app with full macOS Monterey support later this year
Earlier this year, Dropbox warned its Mac users about compatibility issues with macOS Monterey 12.3 and later due to some internal system changes. While users are still waiting for an update, Dropbox confirmed today that a new beta app with full support for macOS Monterey will be available later this year.
9to5Mac
Poll: Would you still buy iPhone 14 Pro despite rumored price increase?
Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to be more expensive than the current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max variants. With that in mind, do you think you would still buy this phone?. Of course, we...
9to5Mac
How to watch Five Days at Memorial, a new Apple TV+ series about Hurricane Katrina
Tonight, Apple releases the first three episodes of its new drama, Five Days at Memorial. The eight-part limited series focuses on the impact of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation on a specific hospital, the Memorial Medical Center. The show stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine and more. Five Days at Memorial is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories
PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now. PITAKA MagEZ Slider is...
9to5Mac
In-app browsers like those in Facebook and Instagram are a big privacy risk, developer shows
One of the more annoying things some apps do is incorporate their own in-app browser, opening that for web links instead of respecting your chosen default browser. This has long been a nuisance, but a developer has now explained the security risks of doing so, especially when dealing with companies not noted for their privacy standards – like Facebook …
Apple One bundle gives you ‘the best of Apple, all in one,’ new video ad says
Apple is launching a new advertising campaign focused on its Apple One bundle of subscription services. In a new video, the company touts that Apple One offers you the “best of Apple” in an “all in one” package. The 30-second video gives a rundown of each...
Business Insider
7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy
If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
9to5Mac
Hide My Email Ventura feature for 3rd-party apps seemingly dropped or postponed
A Hide My Email Ventura feature for third-party apps has been removed from Apple’s website. The disposable email address feature now appears to remain limited to the company’s own Mail and Safari apps. The feature has been removed from the Ventura preview page sometime in the past week...
9to5Mac
10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far
Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
9to5Mac
Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]
Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
9to5Mac
Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units
While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
Verizon launching enhanced spam call filter with category labels
Verizon is out with an update for its Call Filter system that automatically labels and fights spam/robocalls and spam texts. The carrier’s customers are starting to see category labels like “health care” or “public service” for more context on unknown callers. Verizon announced the news...
9to5Mac
Apple celebrates 40 years in Australia with initiatives to help the local community
Apple on Thursday celebrates 40 years of operations in Australia. And because of this, the company announced a number of initiatives that will help not only the local community, but also the planet. Among these initiatives are projects to push the use of renewable energy and new opportunities in coding for Australians.
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
9to5Mac
Samsung drops Classic watch for rugged Pro version ahead of Apple Watch Series 8 Pro
During its Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. These new smartwatches will sure be tough competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. But, in addition to that, they also show what innovations Apple will likely bring with Series 8 and the rumored Apple Watch Pro.
9to5Mac
iPad mini 6 now $99 off in weekend’s best deals, M2 MacBook Pro hits $1,149, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare iPad mini 6 discounts at $99 off. That’s alongside M2 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,149 and Twelve South’s complementing white Curve stand at $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
