Cell Phones

9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]

The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

How to watch Five Days at Memorial, a new Apple TV+ series about Hurricane Katrina

Tonight, Apple releases the first three episodes of its new drama, Five Days at Memorial. The eight-part limited series focuses on the impact of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation on a specific hospital, the Memorial Medical Center. The show stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine and more. Five Days at Memorial is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far

Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple patent describes more Apple Pencil gestures, and even a camera [U]

Update: Apple has today extended this patent with additional claims, which Patently Apple suggests is intended to better protect the invention. This doesn’t necessarily make it more likely that Apple will implement additional gestures, but it seemed a plausible possibility at the time, and the update certainly indicates continued interest by the company.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units

While some analysts have questioned iPhone demand amid broader economic concerns, Apple is still planning to fully ramp up iPhone 14 production. Bloomberg reports that Apple has asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 14 units…. Apple asked suppliers to build 90 million iPhone 13 units last year. This means...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023

Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
ELECTRONICS

