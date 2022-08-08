Read full article on original website
LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Mia White, YaYa’s place owner shares her journey to entrepreneurship and her most popular food items. For more information visit YaYa’s Place – Home | Facebook.
LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse has some yummy drinks to cool you off. They offer a variety of mixed drinks, frozen drinks and even several lemonades and iced teas. Logan’s is located on Slide Road across from the mall.
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
The ick factor on this one is pretty extreme. It's not the first time I've heard of someone finding feathers in their chicken, but it's definitely the first time someone has described to me exactly what they tasted like. "It was like a mix of thread soaked in 4-week-old thigh...
Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. Yes, it's been a year since we here at the Townsquare Media Broadcast Complex And House Of Pancakes were shocked to discover that there is no safe haven in the City of Lubbock, and nowhere that crime will not touch.
LUBBOCK, Texas- Addison Homes offers high-quality homes with classic styles and competitive prices. They believe in a smooth home buying experience, and giving customer what they deserve. For more information on all they offer visit the website Addison Homes | WE MAKE IT EASY TO PURCHASE A NEW HOME. (addisonhomestx.com).
Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUUBOCK, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks might be on the school supply list for some and Lone Star Shooting Sports in Lubbock sells them. Lone Star Shooting Sports told Everythinglubbock.com that, unfortunately, they sell these types of backpacks because it has been in demand the last few years. “They’re rated Level 3A, which is good for […]
It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-born company that makes stickers has recently partnered with multiple charities, making a stealthy contribution to their worthy causes. HubCity Graphics said on its website that its donations stay local, going to those in need in Lubbock and the West Texas area. The company’s most...
Although Pride month has already passed in 2022, that doesn’t mean we have to stop celebrating. Lubbock is having its 10th annual Pride Festival later this month, and you don’t want to miss out. On August 27, 2022, LubbockPRIDE is hosting their festival at Rodgers Park. The festivities...
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Monk as their Pet of the Day for Thursday August 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Monk at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Monk!
LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University will host its inaugural Day of Giving August 16 to 17. This online, social media-driven philanthropic event is an opportunity for Red Raiders, fans and friends to fund featured projects across the university. To give visit the website give.ttu.edu.
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Absolute Refrigeration is helping the community with their 4th annual Backpack Giveaway starting at noon on Saturday, August 13. This event will include free backpacks, hot dogs and more. They giving one filled backpack to each student that is present at Absolute Refrigeration 7009 CR 1500 Lubbock 79407. If you have transportation issues, give them a call to make delivery arrangements at 806-368-7393.
I know that foxes are seen pretty regularly around my neighborhood, but I've never had more than a quick glance at them before they could run off and hide. I definitely haven't heard them call out to other foxes before, but apparently it doesn't sound so great. A Lubbock resident...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
