Keep the flag waving dinner for Veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
FMX 94.5

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
everythinglubbock.com

Addison makes purchasing a new home easy

LUBBOCK, Texas- Addison Homes offers high-quality homes with classic styles and competitive prices. They believe in a smooth home buying experience, and giving customer what they deserve. For more information on all they offer visit the website Addison Homes | WE MAKE IT EASY TO PURCHASE A NEW HOME. (addisonhomestx.com).
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
FMX 94.5

17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
everythinglubbock.com

HubCity Graphics leaving mark, partnering with multiple charities

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-born company that makes stickers has recently partnered with multiple charities, making a stealthy contribution to their worthy causes. HubCity Graphics said on its website that its donations stay local, going to those in need in Lubbock and the West Texas area. The company’s most...
everythinglubbock.com

Monk is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Monk as their Pet of the Day for Thursday August 11. Reach out to LAS to adopt Monk at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Monk!
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech will host its first giving day

LUBBOCK, Texas—Texas Tech University will host its inaugural Day of Giving August 16 to 17. This online, social media-driven philanthropic event is an opportunity for Red Raiders, fans and friends to fund featured projects across the university. To give visit the website give.ttu.edu.
FMX 94.5

Mysterious Fire Starts at University Medical Center Hospital

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
FMX 94.5

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
everythinglubbock.com

Absolute Refrigeration is grateful for their customers support

LUBBOCK, Texas— Absolute Refrigeration is helping the community with their 4th annual Backpack Giveaway starting at noon on Saturday, August 13. This event will include free backpacks, hot dogs and more. They giving one filled backpack to each student that is present at Absolute Refrigeration 7009 CR 1500 Lubbock 79407. If you have transportation issues, give them a call to make delivery arrangements at 806-368-7393.
