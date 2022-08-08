ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Hosepipe ban could be in place until October, water company suggests

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkleR_0h9Q8HnY00

The first hosepipe ban to come into force in England in a decade could remain in place until October.

Bodies of water have vanished during the driest July in about a century , and the country has suffered during the first week of August with a prolonged lack of rain.

In July, England recorded just 35 per cent of its average rainfall for that time of year, and it will be a while before there was “meaningful rainfall” to make up for the last dry five weeks, according to the Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge.

Light showers or thunderstorms expected next week will likely not be “sufficient compensation” to replenish water supplies, he said.

As a result, rivers may not return to normal levels for some time, the Met Office has predicted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7gtL_0h9Q8HnY00

The UK has sweltered in high summer temperatures for the past five weeks, including an extreme heatwave in July that saw temperatures hit 40C for the first time since records began.

Three companies – Southern Water, South East Water, and Welsh Water – have announced hosepipe bans.

At least three more – including Thames Water, South West Water and Yorkshire Water – have said they cannot rule out imposing such a ban.

Southern Water’s long-range predictions include a “median scenario” in which river levels would climb back above 500 megalitres in early October and stay there for several weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdbGw_0h9Q8HnY00

This prediction suggests that the firm’s hosepipe ban – that was imposed on Friday 5 August for its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight – could be lifted by the end of October.

Southern Water has also applied for a “drought permit” that would allow it to draw more water from the River Test to supply homes. If granted, the permit will remain in force for six months.

A spokesman for the water company said, according to The Times , that a hosepipe ban would be likely for the duration of the permit, although it could be lifted sooner if water flow in the River Test rose significantly above 500 megalitres a day for 21 consecutive days.

South East Water will bring in a hosepipe ban from Friday 12 August for customers in Kent and Sussex.

Welsh Water will ban the use of water hoses in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire from Friday 19 August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be filled...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thames Water#Water Supplies#Uk#Hosepipe#The Met Office
The Independent

Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies

Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Shin

If Uncontrolled, Monkeypox Will Eventually Strike the Vulnerable Populations

Children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of severe and potentially fatal monkeypox. With over 21,000 confirmed cases across 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) finally declared the current monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organization’s highest alarm, on 23 July 2022.
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy