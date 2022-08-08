'Bustang to Broncos' returns as gameday transportation option

Colorado Department of Transportation Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin boards the Bustang in this Gazette file photo. Michael Ciaglo, The Gazette

Denver Broncos fans commuting to games again have a transportation alternative while traveling to and from Empower Field at Mile High.

"Bustang to Broncos" is beginning its sixth season of service Saturday with the Broncos-Dallas Cowboys game Saturday night in Denver.

"The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities," Colorado Department of Transportation’s Director of Transit and Rail Amber Blake said.

Roundtrip fare is $15, part of a half-price fare promotion for all Bustang routes through Labor Day.

All buses are climate controlled, equipped with Wi-Fi, a restroom, USB and power outlets and wheelchair access.

Preseason service

Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3:00 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game, or when all passengers confirmed by head count

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

12 a.m. Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.ridebustang.com/bustang-to-broncos/.

CDOT will release the regular-season schedule for Bustang to Broncos in early September.