Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Exclusive or not, this is one Clubhouse I was happy to leave
In March 2020, a new app suddenly arrived on the block. It was called Clubhouse and described as a “social audio” app that enabled its users to have real-time conversations in virtual “rooms” that could accommodate groups large and small. For a time in that disrupted, locked-down spring, Clubhouse was what Michael Lewis used to call the “New New Thing”. “The moment we saw it,” burbled Andrew Chen of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, “we were deeply excited. We believe Clubhouse will be a meaningful addition to the world, one that increases empathy and provides new ways for people to talk to each other (at a time when we need it more than ever).”
Worker Cheered for Not Giving Their Cell to Colleague for After Hours Calls
"Coworker needs to open their eyes and stop providing free labor," said one Redditor.
Peloton Cuts Jobs, Will Close Some Stores As Sales Fizzle Out
"These changes are essential if Peloton is ever going to become cash flow positive," Peloton's CEO said, in part.
Easy Tips for an Eco-Friendly Life, According to Sustainability Experts
These eight lifestyle changes are simple, but can save you money as well as protecting the planet.
Autoblog
Foxconn will build autonomous electric tractors in Ohio
It's proven quite a challenge to build fully autonomous vehicles that are capable of navigating our nation's roadways. It's a wee bit easier to accomplish the driverless task off the beaten path. Foxconn, otherwise known as Hon Hai Technology Group, announced plans to build autonomous electric tractors at its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, a location where several future vehicles are already in the works, notably the Endurance pickup truck from Lordstown Motors and the Fisker Pear.
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
Jared Kushner claims New York Times wrongly reported he downplayed COVID internally: ‘This was false’
EXCLUSIVE -- Former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner claims in his upcoming book that The New York Times falsely reported that he downplayed COVID internally during the early stages of the pandemic, Fox News Digital has learned. In an advanced excerpt of his new book, "Breaking History: A White...
Newsweek
