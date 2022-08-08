This Is The Best Diner In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best diner. The website states, "From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state."

According to the list, the best diner in Texas is Phoebe's Diner in Austin. LoveFOOD explains:

"With locations in South Austin and downtown, Phoebe’s Diner turns out classic diner fare and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix. Customers rave about the tender brisket , cooked in a smoker and served with eggs for the ultimate breakfast. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy ."

