ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Diner In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmbZX_0h9Q7mV600
Photo: Getty Images

Roadside diners are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food .

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best diner. The website states, "From historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist, here’s our choice of the best diner in every state."

According to the list, the best diner in Texas is Phoebe's Diner in Austin. LoveFOOD explains:

"With locations in South Austin and downtown, Phoebe’s Diner turns out classic diner fare and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix. Customers rave about the tender brisket , cooked in a smoker and served with eggs for the ultimate breakfast. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy ."

The website has a full list of each state's best diner .

Comments / 6

shuebox shuebox
4d ago

Texan here. Enough about California-Austin already. Texas is a giant state. There's a lot more to it than just Austin. Thank goodness.

Reply(3)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Diners#Barbecue#Rave#Food Drink
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Austonia

Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers

We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
TEXAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Texas WR arrested Thursday evening, per report

A Texas WR is reportedly facing criminal charges after an arrest Thursday night. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman, receiver Agiye Hall is facing criminal mischief charges in Austin, Texas. Hall was arrested just after 9 pm by UT police for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor when valued between $100-$750.
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy