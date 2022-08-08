Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
wpr.org
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
CBS 58
Ukrainian family finds shelter from war in U.S. thanks to Wisconsin friends
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Ukrainian family has found shelter from the war, in Waukesha, all thanks to a group of friends. Oleksandr Bochkov shared his family's journey from Ukraine to the United States with CBS 58. "Just a normal, simple life, but in one day, everything changed," Bochkov...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Wisconsin
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
WISN
2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
Wisconsin Woman Convicted For 'Slenderman' Attack Drops Request For Release
She is currently in a mental health facility.
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
iheart.com
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
