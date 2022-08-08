ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wpr.org

Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
97X

This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI

