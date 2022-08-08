Chicago Park District opens registration for their Fall programs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Online registration begins today for the Chicago Park District’s 2022 Fall programs.

Online registration for all virtual programs and in-person programs for parks west of California starts today, while registration for activities in parks east of California will begin on Tuesday, August 9. In-person registration will start on Saturday August 13.

Residents will have a wide variety of programs to choose from, both in person and virtual. Activities will include arts and crafts, homework time, sports, wellness, and nature activities. which will include arts and crafts, Most of the fall programs start the week of September 12 and go through December 11.

The park district noted that there will be over 200 virtual programs available this Fall on their YouTube channel . Some of the offerings include American Sign Language, Yoga, and Bingo.

Click here for the Chicago Park District’s Registration checklist .

